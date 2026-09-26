Trump Signals Drastic U-Turn on Fuel Mandates by Biden DOT Meant to Push Americans Into EVs

We're heading down a different road as a nation.

Call it a drastic U-turn.That's what President Donald Trump seemed to say with an announcement he just sent out.

It was on the final step of scrapping Biden era Department of Transportation (DOT) mandates on cars and trucks meant to push Americans away from gasoline-fueled vehicles and into buying electric vehicles (EVs).

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Not anymore, the president wrote on Saturday night as something of a sneak preview of the move.

He wrote on his Truth Social account that it's a "BIG DAY FOR AMERICAN AUTO WORKERS AND CAR BUYERS!"

"I have just approved new Fuel Economy Standards that TERMINATE Sleepy Joe Biden and Pete Boot-EDGE-EDGE's ridiculous EV Mandate," Trump said. "The Dumocrats cost our Great Auto Manufacturers $Billions, forced Americans into cars they never wanted, and wasted Billions on Chargers that were never built."

"These new Standards will take the waste out of building cars in America. That means LOWER PRICES, saving families thousands on a new, beautiful, and safe car — Far better than the Environmental Monsters that we were building heretofore. Every Manufacturer, from General Motors to Ford to Stellantis, has called me wanting to build here, and now they can!" he said.

Under my Administration, over 100 $Billion is being invested in American Autos, and that's just the beginning. The Plants are coming back, and Jobs are returning, to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina, and all over our Country.

Trump ended by giving a shoutout of thanks to "our Great Secretaries of Transportation and Commerce, Sean Duffy and Howard Lutnick. AMERICA IS BACK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Sec. Duffy also chimed in, pinpointing the day the change will become official - Monday, Sept. 28.

A major victory for America’s auto workers is COMING MONDAY 👀 pic.twitter.com/JB79NVufds — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 26, 2026

Some details on the process leading to this rollback of the Pete Buttigieg-Biden policy

The Trump administration will move on Monday to sharply scale back fuel-efficiency rules for new cars and light trucks, gutting one of the government’s most significant efforts to reduce gasoline consumption and speed the country’s shift to electric vehicles. [...] The final rule from the Transportation Department is expected to significantly weaken federal mileage standards, which have prodded automakers to increase the fuel efficiency of gasoline-powered cars and to sell more nonpolluting electric models. The proposed rule, issued in December, required automakers to achieve an average fuel efficiency of 34.5 miles per gallon for cars and light trucks in model year 2031, down from the standard of 50.4 miles per gallon set by the Biden administration.

It's worth noting here that, despite The New York Times' choice of wording above, the manufacture of electric vehicles is highly polluting, as my colleague Ward Clark wrote, with the mining process of the metals needed leading to environmental havoc. And as we shared in June, this isn't the only environmental boobytrap for the everyday American when it comes to burdensome fuel regulations that inflate prices.

The Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, is a federal program mandating a minimum addition of "renewable" fuels to transportation fuels in the United States. [...] The Energy Policy Research Foundation (EPRF) has crunched some numbers on this, and the findings paint an expensive and unpleasant picture. These and the other various regulations and requirements are estimated to be costing a typical American family of four an added $734 per annum in fuel costs.

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In July, RedState also reported that car companies are simply not getting customers to bite, with Big 3 titan Ford stating its sales of EVs had plummeted 40 percent.

Then we saw reports the following month that even the officials in green energy-loving blue states have been mired in chaos over the hassle of providing charging stations with such low demand.

At least one X user was elated by the president's announcement, writing that "Boot-EDGE's ridiculous EV Mandate [was just] given a huge boot":

Magnificent!

Those anti American Bidens fuel ⛽️ Economy Standards just got terminated and Boot-EDGE ridiculous EV Mandate given huge boot 👢! pic.twitter.com/5Nij44KfVm — Mmir (@m86742) September 26, 2026

Good to see this happening. It will lead to more money Americans can keep in their wallets for groceries, power bills, or whatever they would prefer to spend it on - not some EV boondoggle of the Left.

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