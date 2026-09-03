JD Vance's Mom Has Entered the El-Sayed Chat — and She's Ready to Bust Some Chops

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat running for Michigan's open Senate seat, has spent the last several months taking cheap shot after cheap shot at Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their four young children. He comes across as weirdly obsessed with the happy family even though he has a wife and kids of his own.

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The vice president has responded to the schoolyard bully taunts from El-Sayed, calling “a very, very evil” person and warning him to “keep my wife’s name the hell outta your mouth,” as has Mrs. Vance, who responded to the attacks by speaking warmly about her husband’s family and making it clear just how much she loves them.

And now, JD Vance’s mom has entered the chat, and she is apparently much less interested in turning the other cheek when it comes to attacks on her family.

Beverly Vance Aikins appeared Wednesday on the Fox Nation show Tomi Lahren is Fearless, and she didn't hold back when asked about El-Sayed’s fixation with her son’s family.

As RedState has been reporting, the Michigan Democrat has repeatedly invoked Usha Vance and the couple’s children while attacking the vice president, including comments he made on an April podcast in which he referred to the Vances’ children as “brown kids” and suggested they would one day confront their father over his politics.

This did not sit well with Vance's mother, who told Lahren “I think that man’s an idiot,” adding, “Those are my babies."

JD Vance’s mom on Abdul El-Sayed coming for @SLOTUS and the kids: “I think that man’s an idiot. Those are my babies.”



Full sit-down with @TomiLahren on @TLisFearless.@JDVance pic.twitter.com/AdBfNuTqlK — Tomi Lahren is Fearless (@TLisFearless) September 3, 2026

Aikins said, “I love Usha as if she were my own daughter,” before suggesting El-Sayed’s obsession with the Vance family might come down to plain old jealousy.

She noted that her son is 42, vice president of the United States, and has “a beautiful wife” and four children. “Jealousy is the only thing I can think of,” Aikins said.

When asked if El-Sayed’s attacks made her angry, she admitted that they do, revealing, “It makes me mad, honestly,” and noting that El-Sayed doesn’t know her son or what kind of person he is.

Then came the line that every mother – and probably quite a few grandmothers – will understand: “I’m not gonna do anything about it,” Aikins said. “I mean, you know, I’d probably punch the guy if I’d ever seen him, and then that would get me in trouble.”

Who wouldn't want to bust the chops of someone who tries to mess with their family? That's the only acceptable response, and Aikins delivered it exactly like a mother – and grandmother – who has heard more than enough from the little man up in Michigan who's looking to score cheap political points.

El-Sayed is now trying to cast himself as the reasonable one, telling CNN earlier this week that "he'd rather not talk about spouses at all."

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“Look, I’d rather not talk about spouses at all,” the Democrat said. “The truth of the matter is that Donald Trump, almost as soon as I was nominated, tweeted a picture of me and my wife relative to him and his wife, trying to highlight the fact that my wife wears a hijab, as if to make an argument that that’s somehow less American.”

If El-Sayed really would rather not talk about spouses, there’s an easy way to make that happen: stop talking about everybody else’s. He won't, of course, because the attention he gets from doing it is the goal.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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