JD Vance Delivers Blistering Warning to El-Sayed: 'Keep My Wife's Name the Hell Out of Your Mouth'

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat running for the Michigan Senate seat against Republican Mike Rogers, has spent much of the summer taking increasingly personal shots at Vice President JD Vance and his family, and the vice president has apparently decided enough is enough.

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RedState readers might recall that it all started when El-Sayed appeared on a podcast earlier this year and asked Vance how he reconciles having "brown kids who he thinks are less American than everyone else."

"That’s wild—to look at your own kids and be like, you don’t actually belong as much in this country that I brought you into," Sayed said. "It must break you every time you hug your own kids. I’m so sorry." "The thing about JD Vance—he has the charisma of a doorknob," Sayed said. "Literally the aura of a toad. You’re not winning an election, my friend. I’m so sorry." "He’s got brown kids. At some point, he’s going to have to have a really awkward conversation with his kids, like—you made your career hating people who are different."

El-Sayed's unhealthy obsession with the Vance family only grew from there, and he turned his attention to Second Lady Usha Vance – who recently gave birth to the couple's fourth child – after her husband made a speech in Ohio and remarked how his "papaw" would be dismayed at the rise of radical, socialist candidates like El-Sayed.

Which prompted this:

In an absolutely vile tweet, El-Sayed sneered, "So we think JD is taking Usha with him back in time to meet Papaw, or no..." He, of course, means that racist old Papaw would be upset that his grandson married a woman of Indian descent. Stick a pin in that, we'll revisit that line of thinking in a minute.

Mrs. Vance responded graciously when asked about the sneer, saying she just laughs off the attacks.

Her husband, however, appears to have reached the end of his patience.

Speaking in Michigan on Monday, Vance delivered a blistering message directly to El-Sayed, making it clear that while political records are fair game, repeatedly dragging Usha Vance into the fight is another matter entirely.

🚨 JD Vance just went HARD after Abdul El-Sayed for smacktalking his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance



"My message to Abdul El-Sayed is, you can pal around with terrorist sympathizers, and you can say that America deserved 9/11...



These are all despicable things, but they are all… pic.twitter.com/SAFifxvvcJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 31, 2026

🚨 JD Vance just went HARD after Abdul El-Sayed for smacktalking his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance "My message to Abdul El-Sayed is, you can pal around with terrorist sympathizers, and you can say that America deserved 9/11... These are all despicable things, but they are all things that the people of Michigan will judge you on based on your record. But I actually think that the people of Michigan think it's kind of weird when you talk about another guy's wife." "But whatever you want to talk about, Abdul, keep my wife's name the HELL out of your mouth, because she's WAY out of your league."

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Abdul El-Sayed seems to have mistaken JD Vance’s prior restraint for weakness, repeatedly dragging the vice president’s wife and kids into a political fight in which they have no business being targets.

That miscalculation just blew up in his face.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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