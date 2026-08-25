Usha Vance Has Perfect Response to El-Sayed's Sneering Attacks on Her Family

The last thing in the world Second Lady Usha Vance needs right now is having to fend off personal attacks from Abdul El-Sayed, the diminutive Democrat Senate candidate from Michigan who's rather bizarrely targeted deeply personal attacks on the Vance family. And that includes their four young children.

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She only gave birth to their youngest child, Alec, about a month ago, plus she has to prepare the older three for the new school year. Every mom knows the chaos of balancing the needs of an infant with those of older children, particularly as the older ones settle into new classrooms and routines.

Yet, here she is having to laugh off the increasingly aggressive attacks from El-Sayed, who seems to think the best way to make political points against Vice President JD Vance is by mocking the skin color of his children. Some may call that the behavior of a schoolyard bully or the lashing out of a guy with a terminal case of short-man syndrome, but El-Sayed is more junkyard dog than anything else.

SEE ALSO: El-Sayed's Alarming 'Sharia 'Til I Die' Comment Comes Back to Haunt Him

El-Sayed's most recent attack on the vice president – and the one the second lady addressed – came after Vance did a swing through Ohio and talked to a crowd about how dismayed his "Papaw" would be see a candidate like El-Sayed, who once declared his sacred "obligation" to follow Sharia law in every aspect of his life until the day he dies, be this close to becoming a U.S. senator.

In an absolutely vile tweet, El-Sayed sneered, "So we think JD is taking Usha with him back in time to meet Papaw, or no..." He, of course, means that racist old Papaw would be upset that his grandson married a woman of Indian descent. Stick a pin in that, we'll revisit that line of thinking in a minute.

So do we think JD is taking Usha with him back in time to meet Papaw, or no… https://t.co/JApcsCW4kU — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 22, 2026

The second lady, in an interview to be aired Wednesday on Fox News, responded with pure class, saying that she never met Papaw and just laughs off that kind of personal attack, noting the Vances are "my family."

Usha Vance responds to Abdul El-Sayed’s dig about whether JD Vance would take her “back in time to meet Papaw.”



The second lady says she laughed off the far-left candidates comment about their personal lives, saying she’s always felt at home with her husband’s Ohio family.… pic.twitter.com/cRkinyUKgg — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 25, 2026

Usha Vance responds to Abdul El-Sayed’s dig about whether JD Vance would take her “back in time to meet Papaw.” The second lady says she laughed off the far-left candidates comment about their personal lives, saying she’s always felt at home with her husband’s Ohio family. Vance said she never got to meet JD’s Mamaw and Papaw, but knows and loves the family they raised, and any expectations she had about Ohio were “blown up” by how welcoming people were. “They are my family." Watch @RCamposDuffy full interview airing tomorrow morning only on @foxandfriends

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Something Mrs. Vance didn't address, but is deeply worrying, is Abdul El-Sayed's apparent fascination with her children and the color of their skin.

READ MORE: JD Vance Returns Fire After Abdul El-Sayed Sneers About VP's 'Brown' Children

As RedState previously reported, he had this insane things to say about the Vance children during a podcast interview back in April.

Dr. Abdul Sayed, a Senate candidate tied for the lead in the Michigan Democratic primary, asked Vice President JD Vance how he reconciles having "brown kids who he thinks are less American than everyone else." "That’s wild—to look at your own kids and be like, you don’t actually belong as much in this country that I brought you into," Sayed said. "It must break you every time you hug your own kids. I’m so sorry." "The thing about JD Vance—he has the charisma of a doorknob," Sayed said. "Literally the aura of a toad. You’re not winning an election, my friend. I’m so sorry." "He’s got brown kids. At some point, he’s going to have to have a really awkward conversation with his kids, like—you made your career hating people who are different."

The guy's a real weirdo. On Monday night, he asked Fox News' Jesse Watters if he was circumcised after Watters challenged him on sex-change operations for children. El-Sayed then tried to compare circumcision with irreversible procedures performed on children, arguing that such decisions should remain between parents, doctors, and patients.

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That's not normal.

And that makes Usha Vance's response to El-Sayed's attacks all the more remarkable by comparison. Instead of striking back to make a cheap political point, she simply said, "They are my family." Grace under fire certainly makes quite the contrast to the little man who seems incapable of making a political argument without getting deeply, uncomfortably – weirdly! – personal.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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