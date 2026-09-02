A Crazed Lindsay Clancy Fan Just Found Out the Hard Way You Don’t Mess With Jurors

The woman arrested Tuesday outside the Plymouth, MA, courthouse where a jury is deliberating the Lindsay Clancy case was arraigned Wednesday and accused of filming jurors in the courthouse parking lot.

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Prosecutor Nicole Pearson said Dawn Light, 56, was spotted sitting in her car waiting for Tuesday's deliberations to wrap up. Police recovered Light's phone and discovered videos of Clancy jurors leaving the courthouse in the deleted folder. "She is filming jurors that are coming out of the building," Pearson said.

An attorney for Light, who is a retired nurse with no criminal record, insisted – despite the apparent evidence that says otherwise – she was not actually filming the jurors but was instead trying to get a photo of Clancy. The whole thing was just "a complete misunderstanding," said the attorney.

🚨 JUST IN: 56-year-old woman Dawn Light is being ARRAIGNED in court for INTIMIDATING Lindsay Clancy m*rder trial jurors — facing up to 20 YEARS in prison at maximum



There she is.



FELONY charge of jury intimidation — she was videoing the jurors in a restricted areas



She is… pic.twitter.com/H5UGkPAYYk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: 56-year-old woman Dawn Light is being ARRAIGNED in court for INTIMIDATING Lindsay Clancy m*rder trial jurors — facing up to 20 YEARS in prison at maximum There she is. FELONY charge of jury intimidation — she was videoing the jurors in a restricted areas She is trying to TAINT the jury even more than it already is! It's entirely possible she screwed up the whole case

Light was charged with intimidation of a witness, jurors, or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings, and was released without cash bail. However, as noted by Fox News' Bill Melugin, she picked the wrong trial to tamper with, as the seriousness of the Clancy case could bring extra harsh penalties.

NEW: 56-year-old Dawn Light, arrested on a charge of felony jury intimidation after she was caught allegedly taking photos of jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial yesterday, is in some serious hot water.



Because the case involves a potential life sentence, the penalties for this… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 2, 2026

NEW: 56-year-old Dawn Light, arrested on a charge of felony jury intimidation after she was caught allegedly taking photos of jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial yesterday, is in some serious hot water. Because the case involves a potential life sentence, the penalties for this are increased, meaning if Light is convicted, she can face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine under MA law.

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Judge William Sullivan, who is presiding over the Clancy trial, told the courtroom Wednesday morning, "I just want to remind everybody here and elsewhere that there's been an order that's been issued in regards to the conducting of this case, as well as statutes in this Commonwealth which relate to jurors, witnesses, attorneys and others."

Outside the courtroom, the Lindsay Clancy trial has turned into a circus, with suicidally empathetic women donning pink shirts in support of the woman who accused of murdering her three small children.

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