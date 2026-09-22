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Troubling Anti-ICE Message Written at Austin Shooting Site, and Talarico’s Comments Aren’t Helping

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 22, 2026 7:56 PM
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Troubling Anti-ICE Message Written at Austin Shooting Site, and Talarico’s Comments Aren’t Helping
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

There was a shooting involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in the North Austin neighborhood in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. 

The man allegedly shot was 28-year-old Wilber Rafael Garces Perez. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Garces Perez is a Venezuelan national here illegally and had a final order of removal.

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There were immediately false stories spread about the shooting. Anti-ICE activists came out to protest near the site of the shooting and clashed with the police. They found out that doesn't go over well in Texas after the police declared an unlawful assembly, hit some of the remaining agitators there with pepper balls, and arrested people. Now there's also a video that TPUSA journalist Savanah Hernandez acquired that allegedly shows the chase before the shooting, which appears to contradict some of what Perez has said about the facts. 

Hernandez also got video from the area on Monday that showed people constructing a memorial for Perez - who is still alive and was reportedly released from the hospital into ICE custody. I'm not sure why they're building a memorial to someone who is still alive, and why anyone would bring children there. 

Warning for graphic language: 

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But the video caught something else that was more concerning - someone spray-painting troubling words against ICE and against President Donald Trump. 

Among the words were "KILL DONALD TRUMP" and "TALARICO LOVE WINZ." And the person can't spell "Epstein." The person also did that right in front of people photographing/taking video. 

Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico weighed in on the case in general without even knowing the facts yet, but attacking ICE. 

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We don't know whether what he says there is even true. Nor does he seem to care why the ICE agent may have shot him or how he was actually treated, but he terms it "lawlessness." Talk about fanning the flames.

Hernandez asked him for comment on the graffiti supporting him, but threatening Trump. I did not see any immediate reply from Talarico. 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | 2026 ELECTIONS
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