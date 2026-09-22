Troubling Anti-ICE Message Written at Austin Shooting Site, and Talarico’s Comments Aren’t Helping

There was a shooting involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in the North Austin neighborhood in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

The man allegedly shot was 28-year-old Wilber Rafael Garces Perez. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Garces Perez is a Venezuelan national here illegally and had a final order of removal.

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There were immediately false stories spread about the shooting. Anti-ICE activists came out to protest near the site of the shooting and clashed with the police. They found out that doesn't go over well in Texas after the police declared an unlawful assembly, hit some of the remaining agitators there with pepper balls, and arrested people. Now there's also a video that TPUSA journalist Savanah Hernandez acquired that allegedly shows the chase before the shooting, which appears to contradict some of what Perez has said about the facts.

Hernandez also got video from the area on Monday that showed people constructing a memorial for Perez - who is still alive and was reportedly released from the hospital into ICE custody. I'm not sure why they're building a memorial to someone who is still alive, and why anyone would bring children there.

Warning for graphic language:

Austin, TX- A protesters brings her child to the location where Wilber Perez was shot in Austin yesterday.



You can still feel the effects of the pepper balls and the air is burning my skin and eyes. pic.twitter.com/XYIeZzBZbV — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) September 22, 2026

But the video caught something else that was more concerning - someone spray-painting troubling words against ICE and against President Donald Trump.

ATX- I’m currently at the corner where Venezuelan illegal, Wilber Perez, was shot by ICE.



Protesters are here to build a memorial for him with one Talarico supporter spray painting “KILL DONALD TRUMP” and “TALARICO LOVE WINS” on a pillar near the shooting location. pic.twitter.com/JKlpJQiv9P — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) September 22, 2026

Among the words were "KILL DONALD TRUMP" and "TALARICO LOVE WINZ." And the person can't spell "Epstein." The person also did that right in front of people photographing/taking video.

Because nothing says "LOVE WINZ" like spray painting "K*LL DONALD TRUMP" at a protest for an illegal alien…



The Democratic Party in one video. https://t.co/er4ADWYwAU — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 22, 2026

Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico weighed in on the case in general without even knowing the facts yet, but attacking ICE.

Wilber came to this country legally. He has no criminal record.



An ICE agent shot him anyway.



He slept on a prison cell floor with a bullet still lodged in his back. He can’t move the left side of his body.



This isn’t law enforcement. It’s lawlessness. https://t.co/Rs0emy5CDS — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 22, 2026

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We don't know whether what he says there is even true. Nor does he seem to care why the ICE agent may have shot him or how he was actually treated, but he terms it "lawlessness." Talk about fanning the flames.

Hernandez asked him for comment on the graffiti supporting him, but threatening Trump. I did not see any immediate reply from Talarico.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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