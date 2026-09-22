Exclusive Video Contradicts Perez ICE Shooting Claim

On Sunday, September 20, an illegal alien from Venezuela named Wilber Perez was taken into custody by Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a high-speed chase. Perez was reportedly shot by ICE in the process of the arrest, although he survived and remains in ICE custody.

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Now, that arrest has been the cause of a lot of arguing and protests among the anti-ICE Left. Some have tried to make that case that an ICE SUV approached Perez while he was driving without lights or siren on, and Perez himself claimed he thought that the ICE vehicle was just an "aggressive driver." He later stated that the ICE officers did not ask him to stop or activate lights and sirens until after a collision. Now, new footage revealed by TPUSA's Savanah Hernandez appears to contradict that claim.

NEW FOOTAGE FROM WILBER PEREZ ICE PURSUIT:



An Austin security company just sent me exclusive surveillance footage of DHS pursuing Wilber Perez, the illegal Venezuelan who was shot by an ICE officer.



New footage shows two DHS vehicles flashing their lights and blaring their… pic.twitter.com/KZbuiDRpUD — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) September 22, 2026

The post reads:

An Austin security company just sent me exclusive surveillance footage of DHS pursuing Wilber Perez, the illegal Venezuelan who was shot by an ICE officer. New footage shows two DHS vehicles flashing their lights and blaring their sirens as they pursue Perez, who is speeding down the street in an attempt to flee. Perez initially stated that, “An SUV rode next to him and tried to hit him” stating that he thought it was, “an aggressive driver”. He then stated that ICE officials did NOT ask him to stop or turn on ANY lights or sirens until AFTER they had sideswiped him. This newly obtained footage appears to show that emergency lights and sirens had been activated while Perez fled. It also looks like the vehicle has zero damage at this point. This footage is from Sunday, Sept 20th at 12:45pm, right before the shooting occurred. Wilber Perez, an illegal alien from Venezuela, had a final order for removal and was in the country illegally ,which is why DHS was originally pursuing him. He is currently in federal custody at an ICE processing facility in South Texas. Thank you to ATX local @Fabius_USA for sending me this footage.

The footage runs a little over a minute, and while it's difficult to see lights, the ICE vehicle sirens are very clearly audible. There are two separate views of the chase, and in the first no damage is visible to Perez's vehicle, and the pursuing ICE vehicles have the sirens running. The final still images do show the damage to Perez's car.

See our previous coverage of this case here, here, and here.

There are a couple of lessons here:

First, don't run from law enforcement. When you hear the siren and see the bubblegum-machine lights come on, pull over, because you can't outrun a radio, and sooner or later, you're going to be caught.

Second: If you're in the United States illegally, go home. If you go home voluntarily, you'll get a free plane ticket and a stipend from Uncle Sam to ease the way. If you stay here, ICE is going to catch up with you, and this time you'll be deported with no such consideration. We presume that will be the ultimate fate of Wilber Perez.

This remains a developing story. Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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