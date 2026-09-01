Trump Tells Iran: Be More Worried About What Comes Next

President Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon and issued a stark warning to Iran as American forces were unleashing a fresh round of strikes against the Islamic Republic: retaliate again, and what comes next will make the current attack look tame by comparison.

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As RedState's Nick Arama reported earlier Tuesday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American military forces had begun making strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets inside of Iran at noon ET. The strikes followed Tehran's most recent attempts to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and attack U.S. forces in the region.

Trump made it clear in his post that Tuesday's strikes should not be mistaken by the Islamic Regime for anything close to the full extent of what the United States is prepared to do should Tehran choose not to fall in line.

"If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack," Trump wrote, "they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!"

The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan. If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Iran has spent the last several weeks testing just how far it can push the United States. They've repeatedly threatened one of the world's most important shipping lanes and have attempted to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz; they've even fired missiles toward American forces in Jordan.

Trump's message Tuesday was that the testing phase is over. Tehran can keep escalating things if they choose, but the president is making it clear that the United States is prepared to escalate much further. That next response may look nothing like the one Iran is seeing now.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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