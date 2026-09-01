CENTCOM Announces New Strikes on Iran, Catches Them in Another Lie

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced new strikes on Iran in response to the regime's attacks on shipping and on U.S. forces in the region over the weekend.

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Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 1, 2026

Fox's Trey Yingst said that the strikes were happening in southwestern Iran.

🚨 NOW: US SPACE FORCE WATCHED IRAN MOVE AROUND THE STRAIT. Now they've been STRUCK.



President Trump has been clear that Space Force is watching the mullahs' EVERY MOVEMENT before they can even begin to launch mines and disrupt the Strait of Hormuz



CENTCOM just confirmed… pic.twitter.com/D8Sli03Eof — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2026

President Donald Trump had promised a response after the Iranians attacked Jordan and the UAE in an attempt to hit U.S. forces. Their attacks were unsuccessful. Their missiles were intercepted. That had followed the Iranian attempt to launch rockets with mines attached to try again to threaten ships in the Strait of Hormuz, but the U.S. took out the missile launchers.

Yingst explained the strikes were more widespread, not just around Bandar Abbas, but also at Qeshm Island, as well as areas even farther south near the Gulf of Oman. He said they were watching very closely using Space Force capabilities.

CENTCOM also exposed another lie from the Iranians. They had claimed that a supertanker trying to take the southern route (close to Oman, not the prescribed Iranian route) had been struck by mines.

🚫 CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims that a supertanker passing through the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz struck two mines and was brought to a complete stop. This is FALSE.



✅ FACT: No ships have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz. This is… pic.twitter.com/spkaogBx81 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 31, 2026

CENTCOM smacked that down, saying it was false, and that Iran was spreading it to try to discourage shipping through that route: "an IRGC attempt to intimidate regional commercial shipping through disinformation."

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