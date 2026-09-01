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CENTCOM Announces New Strikes on Iran, Catches Them in Another Lie

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 01, 2026 1:30 PM
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CENTCOM Announces New Strikes on Iran, Catches Them in Another Lie
AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced new strikes on Iran in response to the regime's attacks on shipping and on U.S. forces in the region over the weekend. 

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Fox's Trey Yingst said that the strikes were happening in southwestern Iran.

President Donald Trump had promised a response after the Iranians attacked Jordan and the UAE in an attempt to hit U.S. forces. Their attacks were unsuccessful. Their missiles were intercepted. That had followed the Iranian attempt to launch rockets with mines attached to try again to threaten ships in the Strait of Hormuz, but the U.S. took out the missile launchers. 

Yingst explained the strikes were more widespread, not just around Bandar Abbas, but also at Qeshm Island, as well as areas even farther south near the Gulf of Oman. He said they were watching very closely using Space Force capabilities. 

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CENTCOM also exposed another lie from the Iranians. They had claimed that a supertanker trying to take the southern route (close to Oman, not the prescribed Iranian route) had been struck by mines. 

CENTCOM smacked that down, saying it was false, and that Iran was spreading it to try to discourage shipping through that route: "an IRGC attempt to intimidate regional commercial shipping through disinformation."

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | SPACE
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