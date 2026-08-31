Watch As a Group of Baby Boomers Obliterate a Gen Z Democrat's Talking Points

If you're not familiar with the "Jubilee" debate format, let me explain. And then let's talk about how that format blew up in the face of Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost (FL-10), whom the left praised as the "first Gen-Z congressman" when he was first elected back in 2022.

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Jubilee, a YouTube channel, calls their debate show Surrounded. One person of a particular political bent (say a conservative like the late Charlie Kirk) is sat at a table surrounded by 20 people from the polar opposite end of the spectrum (say a bunch of green-haired young socialists with septum rings).

A hot topic is introduced and the 20 "surrounders" try to be the first person to the table to confront the "surrounded" person and debate the topic. If that person does a terrible job defending their position, the others can raise a red flag and have him/her booted from the conversation. Then it starts all over again with a new person trying to beat everyone else to the chair to continue the debate.

Most of the episodes aren't worth the time because the lefty debates inevitably devolve into personal attacks and suicidal empathy. Ain't nobody got time for that.

The most recent episode of Surrounded, however, featured a group of Baby Boomers giving the beatdown on the aforementioned Maxwell Frost, and that's definitely worth a watch. The episode is called "1 Gen Z Democrat vs 20 Boomers (ft. Rep. Maxwell Frost)" and some of the highlights from it are highly enjoyable.

For instance, the laughable idea that Democrats are the party of affordability. The Boomers weren't having it.

Frost went with the "young people don't expect to have everything paid for by other people" line, and was shut down cold. Want to know why things are so expensive, asked one debater. It's real simple: "taxation, regulation, and currently illegal immigration."

Rep. Maxwell Frost gets schooled after he suggests Democrats are the party of affordability.



FROST: “What I want to teach people is...how can we uplift our economy.”



GUEST: “The reasons that things go up, three things: Taxation, regulation, and currently illegal immigration.” pic.twitter.com/MVuvhVvdvF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2026

MAXWELL FROST: “What I want to teach people is that we’re going to make smart decisions as a nation, not just based on the fact that I went through this or you have to go through it, but how can we uplift our economy? “You saying that young people are all of a sudden going to think everything can be paid for by other people is just not true. Why? We’re not dealing with one crisis here. It’s not just a crisis of student debt. We’re dealing with the housing affordability crisis. Healthcare is too expensive. Getting a car is too expensive. You were talking about the student loans on top of that, the groceries — every little thing that we consume in life has gone up.” BOOMER: “The reasons that things go up — three things: taxation, regulation, and currently illegal immigration. Those are the reasons.”

Things didn't improve much for Frost from there. In fact, the deeper he got into explaining how Democrats supposedly plan to make life more affordable for everyday Americans, the more he sounded like he was making the Boomers' argument for them.

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When Frost started defending the idea of everyone putting more money into the collective pot so government could decide how to spend it, one of his Boomer challengers cut straight through the dreck with a question Frost probably didn't want to hear: "So, socialism?"

Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost gets called out for his far-Left high tax agenda.



FROST: “The whole purpose of this is we live in a society. We put money forth so that way we can all benefit from taxpayer dollars.”



GUEST: “So, socialism? Socialism, is that where we’re going?” pic.twitter.com/3SVZ1JtGuM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2026

MAXWELL FROST: “The whole purpose of this is, we live in a society. We put money forth so that way we can all benefit from taxpayer dollars.” BOOMER: “So, socialism? Socialism — is that where we’re going?” FROST: “Hold on. We’re not always gonna agree with where certain pieces of money go—” BOOMER: “You said Cuba earlier. Which generation are you from, Cuba?” FROST: “Let me finish my point. Let me finish my point, because I think it’s important. We put our money in so that way we can fund our education, we can fund our firefighters, we can fund our first responders, we can fund the things in our community. “And what you’re saying has been happening in the reverse for generations. These billionaires buy politicians, use super PACs that change election outcomes, essentially, and they get to a point where they’re not even worrying about it.”

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Frost came into this debate ready to explain to a roomful of Boomers why his generation has been uniquely failed by the system and ended up running headfirst into people who had spent decades working, paying taxes, raising families, and watching the government make promises it never intended to keep.

You'd like to think that a guy like Frost could learn from his elders – especially the one who gave him heck for arriving late – but it's much more likely that he left the debate thinking Baby Boomers just don't understand.

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