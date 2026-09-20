Meloni Says Basta, Moves to Ban Burkas and Niqabs in Italian Schools

We’ve reported on European countries that are barely recognizable anymore after allowing a virtual invasion of immigrants, many of them from Middle Eastern and North African countries.

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In Paris, some residents claim there are “no-go zones" in the City of Light, where non-Muslims and law enforcement are most certainly not welcomed. In England, meanwhile, newly arrived migrants openly push for Sharia law. In Spain, which in January gave expedited citizenship to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, they’ve recently been facing waves of protests after an estimated 72,000 Moroccans swarmed into the Spanish city of Ceuta in July.

Many went back, but authorities estimate that over 10,000-13,000 remain.

One country that’s been pushing back is Italy under the direction of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. At the end of July, in the wake of the Ceuta travesty, the Interior Ministry ordered air and sea borders with Spain closed, temporarily suspending the Schengen free movement pact. (Spain and Italy do not share a land border.)

On Sunday, she announced further moves intended to keep Italy… Italian.

Italian PM Meloni:



The proposed measure will introduce an obligation for the parents of foreign students with serious school-integration problems to learn Italian, and it will introduce a ban on the burqa and niqab at school.



In Italy, nobody, in the name of a real or supposed… pic.twitter.com/zYm54QCYBD — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 20, 2026

Italian PM Meloni: The proposed measure will introduce an obligation for the parents of foreign students with serious school-integration problems to learn Italian, and it will introduce a ban on the burqa and niqab at school. In Italy, nobody, in the name of a real or supposed tradition, can decide that a young woman must hide herself. Equality between men and women is not negotiable. It is not negotiable on our streets and it is not negotiable in our schools.

She said Sunday that she will not allow the foreign takeover of schools to the point where Italian natives don’t even feel like they belong:

Appearing on Sunday at the Fenix, the annual national youth festival organised by Gioventù Nazionale, the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, told her student supporters that Italian children should not become a minority in their own classrooms. It’s unthinkable that in an Italian classroom, Italian children feel cornered because they’ve become the minority. It can’t be done,” she said, according to Corriere della Sera. The Italian premier said her Council of Ministers would therefore “soon introduce a law on the maximum number of foreign students in classes.”

Those are common sense proposals, ones that are surely causing other European leaders’ heads to explode — but she had more.

If you come to Italy, she continued, you will treat women the way we treat them in the West, and Italia will not tolerate sex crimes, discrimination and rampant oppression of females. “We go to school with our faces uncovered, and in Italy, no one, in the name of a real or presumed tradition, can decide that a young woman must hide. Gender equality is non-negotiable,” she said.

Some critics argue the moves come too late, but I would contend that they’re far better than doing nothing at all. The scope of the disaster is stunning:

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This measure is a decade too late but EU globalists love bragging about low-hanging fruit. pic.twitter.com/WqclQkOcYs — Sam Len (@SamLenSports) September 20, 2026

It’s been a terrible thing to watch as too many European countries have decided that giving up their identity, bowing to their suicidal compassion, and allowing values and norms that are antithetical to Western civilization to become the norm is the way forward. The failure is also a massive warning of what will happen here if the Democratic Socialists and far leftists expand their already-growing power base, because what’s happened to Europe is exactly what they want.

Meloni is saying loud and clear, Basta (enough!).

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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