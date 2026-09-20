Yikes: Pritzker's Answers on the DSA, Piker, and the Presidency Show What Chaos Democrats Are In

The Democrats have a terrible bunch of prospective presidential candidates for 2028.

From Kamala Harris, the word-salad queen who never achieved anything with the Biden administration, to the smarmy California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the pickings are slim. Oh, and perhaps also socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), who also has problems with basic questions, not unlike Harris.

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Then there are the second-rung Democrats who don't even reach that tier, like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. I don't think anyone is waiting around with bated breath to find out whether or not Pritzker is going to announce a run. But he seems to keep deluding himself into thinking he might have a chance.

He was on ABC's This Week program with co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday, and Karl asked him whether he was considering a 2028 bid.

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl: “Are you going to run for president?”



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D): “Love the direct question. All I can tell you is I want to be governor of Illinois, and I'm going to make sure that any decisions that I make in the future are really about the people… pic.twitter.com/1Juc9HnomT — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 20, 2026

"Love the direct question. All I can tell you is I want to be governor of Illinois, and I'm going to make sure that any decisions that I make in the future are really about the people that live in my state," Pritzker replied.

Karl pressed a little, “What would make you not run for president? What would make you just rule that out?”

Pritzker said he thought they had some great people who might be running and that "it may be the best bench that we've seen among Democrats for many, many years.”

If that's the best bench in "many, many years," that says something about how bad the prior years were.

But of course Pritzker is interested. He can't say that now when he's running for reelection; he has to make the obligatory comment about being focused on being governor.

Then Karl asked him about one of the big red flags that voters have regarding Democrats: their embrace of the socialists. Karl inquired if Pritzker thought that the socialists could be harmful to the Democrats' 2026 midterm chances.

JB Pritzker welcomes the far-Left takeover of the Democrat party as long as it means stopping President Trump.



PRITZKER: "We have a common message, the first thing that we’re fighting for is against Donald Trump…” pic.twitter.com/1sxjwTCU0d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2026

Pritzker tried to downplay the concern about socialists. "There haven’t been very many of those," he argued, "I think those get highlighted too much.” Even Karl wasn't buying that tactic. And yes, there have been several.

Then what was hilarious was that Pritzker said that all the Democrats, including the growing socialist wing, had a "common message," that the "first thing they were fighting for" was "against Donald Trump." That's not fighting "for" anything. That's the same obsessive nonsense that Democrats have employed while losing and doing nothing good for the American people for the past ten years. At this point, they don't know how to do anything constructive; this is all they have known.

Pritzker claims Republicans are raising costs, yet everything cost more when Joe Biden was occupying the Oval Office, and the Democrats had more power. Democrats want to talk about "affordability" - yet they made everything worse.

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Pritzker also refused to condemn extremist Hasan Piker, even as Karl spoke about another recent comment Piker made about hoping Iran got a nuclear weapon.

JB Pritzker refuses to condemn Hasan Piker — who said America deserved 9/11 & America is worse than Al-Qaeda.



ABC: Is it time for Democrats to say we denounce this guy?



PRITZKER: “What I think we should be talking about...is how do we stop Donald Trump in his tracks." pic.twitter.com/9X0VtAXAD5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2026

Pritzker employs the same move other Democrats have when asked that question, saying he's not focused on a streamer. He refused to condemn him.

Bottom line? The Democrats have no problem with the extremism they've embraced, and they have no positive solutions to offer here at all, just the same Trump Derangement Syndrome we've seen for years. All they care about is power, and they'll say anything and embrace anything they think they need to get it.

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