Burchett Eyes Blackburn's Senate Seat, Takes Aim at Democrats' Hegseth Impeachment Push

No matter the outcome last Tuesday, one thing was abundantly clear: The 120th Congress will look a lot different than the 119th. Between the multitude of Congress critters who opted not to seek reelection and those whose hand was forced by primary voters, notable change was a certainty.

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One of those more notable changes is happening in Tennessee, where GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn is moving on from her Senate seat to the Governor's Mansion in Nashville come January. So the obvious question becomes: Who will she appoint to serve in her stead?

Multiple names are being bandied about. Those include former Mayor of Knoxville, Glenn Jacobs (aka "Kane"), Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), and Deputy Governor and Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Stuart McWhorter. They also include Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-02), who joined Fox News' Peter Doocy on the Sunday Briefing.

Doocy asked Burchett about the possibility of him taking on that new role, to which Burchett signaled he is more than amenable.

Tennessee's @RepTimBurchett says he would “absolutely” accept an appointment to replace Marsha Blackburn in the Senate if she becomes Tennessee’s next governor, while touting his polling, fundraising and statewide network. @pdoocy https://t.co/VJVXqVRz50 — Sunday Briefing (@SundayBriefFNC) November 8, 2026

DOOCY: Something else I wanna ask you about. I've got a short list here for Tennessee senator — four people who could be appointed to replace Marsha Blackburn when she is sworn in as the new governor. This is according to the Nashville Banner. There's Glenn Jacobs, Chuck Fleischmann, Stuart McWhorter, and Tim Burchett. What's the case for Senator Burchett? BURCHETT: Well, I'm double digits above any of them in polling. I raised a million dollars last quarter, which is unheard of for Tim Burchett. And I've got a statewide network. I think I could win statewide. And also I'm very pleased that Marsha Blackburn, who is historically the first female governor of the state of Tennessee — which I find very cool, since I've got a 19-year-old daughter — she said that she's not gonna allow Washington to decide that. So, you know, I've got a good shot at it. I think it's totally up to her. I prayed about it. I would absolutely take on that role. And if not, I would absolutely run for it in two years.

Doocy also asked Burchett about the push from Democrats — and one salty Republican — to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Burchett isn't having it.

Never going to happen. Rep. Tim Burchett says the Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is nothing more than a pipe dream. But more importantly, he says this “shows their cards,” revealing their game plan for the next two years. It was never about policy. It was always about revenge. BURCHETT: “I think that just shows the Democrats’ cards for the next couple of years.” “No, it’s not going to happen. On what grounds?” “You know, you impeach for a criminal activity or something.” “What did he do? He followed the president’s orders.” Exactly. — Overton (@overton_news) November 8, 2026

DOOCY: Something that apparently some Republicans, one Republican, wants to do while you guys are still in the majority is try to impeach Pete Hegseth. Hakeem Jeffries just said that he is a hard yes on impeaching Hegseth. Is that gonna happen? BURCHETT: I think that just shows the Democrats’ cards for the next couple of years. No, it’s not gonna happen. On what grounds? You know, you impeach for a criminal activity or something. What did he do? He followed the president’s orders. Iran has nuclear capabilities. We know that. They — the intelligence said, 'Oh, they don’t have a missile' — but then we found out they had a missile. Do we really want Iran with a nuclear bomb? That’s the question you need to start asking. And they launch it — it goes somewhere — then it is World War III. So...and the President’s plan — and his economic folks — of shutting them down economically— their dollar, if you want it, whatever it is, it’s not worth it; it’s not worth the paper it’s printed on. We have economically shut them down. We need to tighten that noose a little bit, and I think we need to use our economic power before we move too far into the military.

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Of course, Burchett's firm stance on the matter likely won't keep said disgruntled Republican or his fellow travelers from pressing the issue. But it appears they'll have quite a tussle on their hands.

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