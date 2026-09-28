Morning Minute: Run Through the Tape

Monday, September 28, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

AOC Gets Brutal News As She Test-Runs Senate Bid: She Is 'Rejected'

The New York congresswoman is trying to prove she can travel beyond the radical base at the same time candidates in competitive districts are telling her to keep away.

Talarico Invokes Jesus to Justify His Positions and It Goes All Kinds of Wrong

I realize Talarico would like the government to dictate to us, but his warped ideas of government don't make it God. What he and other Democrats are pushing would make everything worse.

IDF Delivers Justice in 'Find Out' Moment for Hamas Kidnapper of Oct. 7 Victim

Argamani was rescued from Hamas imprisonment after eight months in a daring operation.

Now justice has ultimately been served on Sakr, according to officials.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — What Did Newsom Do on Gun Bills? Now We Know.

The concerning thing is that because of California's size as a market, the 3D printing thing may start creeping into the market as a whole.

HotAir — Tale of Two Terrorism Plots

In fact, the British government is so determined to go out of its way to make Islamists feel at home that they are extending citizenship to terrorists and just assuming that they will become productive citizens, because diversity is our strength.

PJ Media — College Football Got Dramatic This Weekend. Is This the New Normal?

I think this weekend was just a case of an ugly football Saturday for a few teams. Games have always had drama — football is a violent, passionate sport for all involved — and when you get a bunch of men together in an environment like that, tempers will flare. Poor decisions will be made.

Townhall — We Are So Tired of the Loudmouth Quitters

So to those of you who want me to beg you for your support, here’s some sand. Feel free to pound it. I’m not going to pretend that anybody out there urging us not to do everything we can to win this midterm election — one where the deck is already historically stacked against us — is anything but a clown.

Twitchy — Trump Intervenes After Overnight ICE Order Sparks Base Revolt: ‘No One Is Off the Table’

People need to continue to push back any time walking back the focus on deportations happens.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

It's Monday, so of course it's a bit quiet on the Capitol front today, but there is one meeting/hearing set for today:

Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (U.S. Helsinki Commission) — To receive a briefing on protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, focusing on winter, war, and lessons for the United States.

White House What's Up

President Trump’s Monday schedule includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — The White House

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

1:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement — Oval Office

3:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Print Interview — Oval Office

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Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Labor - Keith Sonderling (acting) — Sonderling recently touted the success of the relaunched Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program, which "allows Job Creators to proactively identify and correct minimum wage, overtime and certain FMLA violations by working with @USDOL."

$2.4 MILLION back in the hands of American Workers ✅



Since @WHD_DOL relaunched the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program, we’ve collected $2.4 million for over 3,000 workers while resolving cases in less than a quarter of the time compared to non-PAID cases.… pic.twitter.com/9bAuzOjhMv — Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling (@Sonderling47) September 25, 2026

Full Court Press...

Some notable recent decisions:

↔️ In Global Health Council v. Trump (foreign aid/USAID), Judge Amir Ali (D.C.) GRANTS IN PART and DENIES IN PART the administration’s motion to dismiss, allowing most claims challenging the withholding of congressionally appropriated foreign-aid funds and the alleged abolition of USAID to proceed.

(foreign aid/USAID), Judge Amir Ali (D.C.) GRANTS IN PART and DENIES IN PART the administration’s motion to dismiss, allowing most claims challenging the withholding of congressionally appropriated foreign-aid funds and the alleged abolition of USAID to proceed. ✅ In Anthropic PBC v. Department of War (Anthropic exclusion from DoW), D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals DENIES Anthropic’s petitions challenging its exclusion from the Department of War supply chain, holding the Department reasonably determined that Claude’s programmed and contractual use restrictions presented a covered supply-chain risk and rejecting Anthropic’s due process and First Amendment challenges.

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We also had two big Supreme Court decisions handed down Friday regarding cases on the Court's emergency docket:

Breaking: SCOTUS Clears Way for Trump Administration's Expanded SAVE Citizenship Checks

Breaking: SCOTUS Blocks 8th Circuit's Missouri Map Ruling: 'This Was Error'

COMING ATTRACTIONS

This week, the White House is expected to roll out revised fuel economy rules.

President Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-04) will host a high-level summit with leading AI executives.

MORNING MUSING

I think I've mentioned this before (I don't know — I'm old now, so prone to repeating myself 🙃), but I hope people — particularly those on the right — realize that virtually every piece of "news" or information aimed at them between now and November 3 from the legacy press and anyone parroting it must be taken with a grain of salt.

It's true of every election, but turnout is key. This November, it is critical. No one's counting on a wave of Republicans to suddenly vote Democrat — but they sure as shootin' are counting on Republican apathy and outright defeatism to suppress Republican turnout.

No. Sorry. You might not love everything about the current state of affairs, but if you don't want to see all of the headway made in the past 20 months swallowed up in a sea of impeachment theater, massive congressional gridlock, and even more lawfare, it's time to suck it up and run through the tape. Vote — and make sure all your like-minded friends and family get out there and vote, too. Do it.

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LIGHTER FARE

This seems appropriate for a Monday:

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