Morning Minute: 'But Not Your Own Facts'

Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

WNBA Hero Sophie Cunningham’s Text After Enes Kanter Got Tossed Defending Women’s Sports

“She’s standing for the truth… I think she’s an idol now and an American hero,” Kanter said. “I’m just really happy that finally someone from the WNBA got up and said, ‘Enough is enough. We have to stand for American values.'”

The 'Woke Language' Interim Seattle Police Chief Uses to Describe Shooters Is Not Going Over Well

"Trigger pullers"? That didn't sit well with some Seattle residents, including journalist Jonathan Choe, who wrote on X, "Now Seattle leaders are trying to control the narrative by creating woke language. Incredible."

Democrats Officially Hit the Panic Button in New Hampshire Senate Race

The primary is Tuesday, September 8th, and if the current polling bears out, we'll see former Sen. John E. Sununu (R) take on four-term Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01) to determine who gets to fill the seat being vacated by Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who opted not to run for reelection. Shaheen defeated Sununu, who served one term, in 2008.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Amicus in Viramontes Pins 'Dangerous & Unusual' to Conduct

Beck’s brief is sound. If the court — and I dare say legislators — look at the Heller dangerous and unusual qualifier through this historical lens, nearly all bans of any arm would be unconstitutional if the bearer acts in a lawful manner.

HotAir — UK Protesters Erupt in Anger at Massive Influx of Small Boat Migrants

Well, the Wall fell, and if the government doesn't start paying attention to the will of the people, it should expect more and more of these conflicts, and no amount of censorship will stop it.

PJ Media — Amy Acton's 'Assassination Attempt' Narrative Is Falling Apart

Had there been even a hint of evidence that this was an assassination attempt or some form of attack against a political candidate, you can bet law enforcement would have treated it as such. But, law enforcement officials made it quite clear there was no assassination attempt, and the suspect is facing misdemeanor assault charges.

Townhall — The Election That Shook Germany's Political Establishment to Its Core

The catch is who will work with the AfD. In a nation where coalition governance is the norm, what’s going to happen? Because Merz’s Christian Democratic Union Party, which is not all that popular in the eastern states, seems open to working with AfD lawmakers at the local level.

Twitchy — Police Track Stolen Republican Campaign Signs to Home of Retired Professor and Pastor Wife (WATCH)

Sadly, Democrats always getting away with politically-motivated crimes only emboldens them to commit more. But if Acorn did press charges, the media would paint the thieves as the victims. He’d be a mean Republican targeting an elderly former teacher and his pastor wife.



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WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

So...another week of the critters out of session. At least we'll get to watch some of their antics (on the GOP side) at the midterm convention in Dallas.

In the meantime, we'll continue to keep tabs on those hotly contested races in the run-up to November:

Talarico Goes to Hollywood: TX Dem Teams With GA Jon Ossoff to Grift From the Gullible Glitterati

Democrats Officially Hit the Panic Button in New Hampshire Senate Race

White House What's Up

Here's what President Trump has going on for Tuesday:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

10:35 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Steel Across America Event — The Ellipse

1:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders — Oval Office

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

3:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

5:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Admin. Environmental Protection Agency - Lee Zeldin – Zeldin recently highlighted the ways in which the EPA has been battling waste and abuse.

Since President Trump was sworn back into office, the Trump EPA has been proudly leading the effort to ELIMINATE ALL waste and abuse. We have saved American taxpayers over $30 BILLION! pic.twitter.com/z2ns70fgwV — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) September 4, 2026

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Full Court Press...

The courts were busy toward the end of last week:

✅ In U.S. v. Virginia (anti-mask law), 4th Circuit Court of Appeals DENIES Virginia's motion for stay pending appeal. [9/3]

(anti-mask law), 4th Circuit Court of Appeals DENIES Virginia's motion for stay pending appeal. [9/3] ✅ In Baraka v. Habba (malicious prosecution), Judge Brian Martinotti (New Jersey) GRANTS Alina Habba and HSI official Ricky Patel's motion to dismiss Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's lawsuit over his 2025 arrest at an ICE detention facility (without prejudice). [9/4]

(malicious prosecution), Judge Brian Martinotti (New Jersey) GRANTS Alina Habba and HSI official Ricky Patel's motion to dismiss Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's lawsuit over his 2025 arrest at an ICE detention facility (without prejudice). [9/4] ✅ In National Republican Congressional Committee v. Brown (FCC advertising rates), SCOTUS GRANTS the NRCC and NRSC's request to stay 4th Circuit ruling that stripped party committees of favorable broadcast advertising rates for coordinated campaign activity. [9/4]

And...we're waiting to see whether the Supreme Court will get involved in Missouri's redistricting fight. We should see something on that today, as it's the MO deadline for printing ballots.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted, the first-of-its-kind GOP midterm convention is happening this week in Dallas, and President Trump will be headlining both nights.

The President is heading to Ireland in mid-September.

MORNING MUSING

I knew it was a famous saying — I'd forgotten its origin. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not to their own facts” is attributed to late U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-NY).

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For years, it was sort of a given. You could argue a point, debate a position, agree to disagree — but you were generally operating from the same set of facts.

I guess we've entered the Post-Factual Era. Some of the furor surrounding the Lindsay Clancy trial has brought that reality starkly home, but it applies in countless contexts anymore. We have possessed ("my") truth rather than the truth. And just like everyone getting a car on Oprah, everyone gets their own facts now, it seems.

Our dialogue dances on shifting sands.

LIGHTER FARE

If not stick, why stick shaped?

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