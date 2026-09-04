Morning Minute: Oh no, MO!

Friday, September 4, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

JD Vance Shuts Down Kaitlan Collins After She Asks Cringeworthy Question About Slain Airman

If you're going to confront the vice president on national television about military compensation, it might be helpful to know what the policy actually is.

Is This Why Maria Bartiromo Was Fired by Fox?

We're getting a clearer picture of what may have led to the abrupt firing of longtime Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday – and if the latest reporting is accurate, it wasn't just a simple editorial disagreement.

This One Photo Perfectly Encapsulates the Democrat Temper Tantrum After That Socialism Vote

Perez was testifying about proposed House rules changes, including a congressional sexual harassment policy, and McGovern treated that as background noise because she had committed the sin of not asking him permission first to help advance a resolution condemning socialism.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — If This Is Best Counter for Guns Don't Kill, We Have Nothing to Worry About

If this is the best the anti-gunners have, I like our chances, because even with a massive media army at their beck and call, it's going to be hard to sell a line like this to the American people unless they're all so brain-rotted from social media that they simply regurgitate what they're told anyway, and if 2024 taught us anything, it was that the public isn't that far gone.

HotAir — Moloch's Comeback: Catholic Nuns, Cardinal Forced to Sue Illinois Over Assisted-Suicide Mandate

Unfortunately, blue states would rather dispose of human beings than provide them with the opportunity for dignified end-of-life care. And don't think for a moment that these forays will remain limited to hospices, either.

PJ Media — Bad News, Abdul. Tucker Wants to Be Your Bestie.

So, there you have it. Carlson appears to, at least for now, be on Team Democrat, Team Radical Islam, Team Anti-Israel, Team Socialist, and Team “We’re Pretending to Distance Ourselves From Hasan Piker for Now but Not for Long.”

Townhall — We Know What Led to Maria Bartiromo's Departure From Fox Business

Her exit can be traced back to the 2020 election, when the now-former Fox Business host wanted to do a story on China and potential election interference. It came down to the network being under fire from Dominion, which had filed a lawsuit.

Twitchy — Scuzzy Documentarian Rips Elon Musk: Momma Musk and Others Respond

No matter what good he accomplishes, they will ascribe the worst motives and explain how it either doesn't count or was done the wrong way.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Even though it's Friday, there is one hearing set for the day — a field hearing in Santa Clarita, California:

House Appropriations, Defense Subcommittee — Industrial Base and Workforce Development for Skilled Trades

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White House What's Up

President Trump will spend the holiday weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, but here's what's on his Friday agenda:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

1:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders — Oval Office

— THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Bedminster, New Jersey — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Bedminster, New Jersey — Bedminster, New Jersey

Vice President JD Vance manned the podium for Thursday's White House press briefing, which was lively.

JD Vance Dispenses With Dishonest Leftist Claim Republicans Want to Cut Health Benefits

JD Vance Shuts Down Kaitlan Collins After She Asks Cringeworthy Question About Slain Airman

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Veterans Affairs - Doug Collins — Collins recently shared an encouraging update on homeless veterans.

51,936 homeless Veterans were permanently housed in fiscal year 2025, the highest total in seven years. Veterans first means delivering real results for our heroes. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GZG8B2qMPz — VA Secretary Doug Collins (@SecVetAffairs) September 3, 2026

Full Court Press...

Some of the most notable court decisions on Thursday came out of Missouri's Supreme Court, including the one that places the map under which we held our primary elections one month ago today on ice and the old map back in effect for November. Yes, it's a mess.

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Record Scratch: MO High Court Blocks Redrawn Cong. Map, Orders Referendum; Trump Reacts

COMING ATTRACTIONS

We're continuing to keep an eye on the Lindsay Clancy trial as jurors return for a seventh day of deliberations after repeatedly telling the judge they are deadlocked. Verdict or mistrial? We'll likely find out today.

Next Tuesday, President Trump will deliver remarks at the Steel Across America ceremony — a nationwide 2026 tour by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carrying a 16,900-pound steel beam from the World Trade Center's South Tower to honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11 — at the Ellipse.

Then, on Thursday, he'll deliver remarks in Arlington, Texas.

The President is heading to Ireland in mid-September.

MORNING MUSING

Welp...we've gotten ourselves into one heckuva pickle here in the Show-Me State. As I reported last night, the Missouri Supreme Court has now held that the new 7-1, "Missouri First" congressional map (passed by the state legislature in 2025) must go back on the shelf and the old 6-2 map be the one used for the upcoming November election — even though we used the new map for our primary election in August.

The Missouri AG's office is asking the state Supreme Court to stay its ruling while they seek review with the U.S. Supreme Court, but I've gotta be honest: I'm not sure that's going to wind up offering any relief from this one.

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In the meantime, as I mentioned in the comments on my prior piece, even with a Republican supermajority in MO, referendums are easily bought. Now, the people should have the ultimate say, but if we're going to be a representative democracy rather than a pure (mob) democracy, it shouldn't be like this.

Ultimately, this is a MO problem. And I don't know how we remedy it. We're stuck in the middle with us.

LIGHTER FARE

Like little nesting dogs. 😊

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