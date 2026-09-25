Obama Gets Wrecked and Served Some Reality After His Comment About Old Men and Power Goes Viral

Most former presidents have traditionally ridden off into the sunset, not really trying to insert themselves into current affairs.

Then there's Barack Obama, who seems to think his opinion is indispensable and who never quite goes away. My colleague Sister Toldjah reported on comments he made about women during a speech at Salem State University in Massachusetts earlier in the week. He said he thought it would be better if they were in "charge of every government for like two years." Now, that's debatable, as Sister Toldjah noted, and if he really thought that, then why didn't he get out of the way for Hillary Clinton back in 2008?

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But Obama made another comment at the Salem event that's gone viral because, again, there was a whole lot of hypocrisy in it.

Barack Obama: "One of the challenges we face globally is old men clinging to power." pic.twitter.com/tpuuuBHtvQ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 24, 2026

"Getting younger voices out there, giving them platforms, I think is really important," Obama opined. "One of the challenges we face globally is old men clinging to power...They're afraid of irrelevance and death, and this has been a theme of humanity since its inception. And don't encourage it."

Is he kidding — has he checked the mirror? He's been out of office for ten years, and yet he's still trying to insert himself. Had it been legal, I don't doubt for a minute he would have run again for a third term — to hold onto power. Is this a comment on himself? "Listen to me, an old guy, still trying to sound relevant, while I rail about old, irrelevant men trying to hang onto power."

Then, too, Obama was directly responsible for helping one of those "old men" trying to hang onto power when he should have long since left the stage — Joe Biden. Then Biden did incalculable harm to our country, and Obama wanted him in there to do it again — until Biden imploded during that infamous 2024 debate with President Donald Trump.

Where is Obama's apology to all of us for what he did with Biden?

Barack Obama: "One of the challenges we face globally is old men clinging to power."pic.twitter.com/metPb7yNnY — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) September 24, 2026

He literally helped Biden off the stage — while encouraging us to vote for him.

Obama, 2026: One of the challenges we face is "old men clinging to power."



Obama, 2024: Fundraising for Joe Biden as he attempted to cling to power while having to help him off the stage. pic.twitter.com/aIVPx9BG36 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 23, 2026

The utter hypocrisy of it all. It's like he thinks people haven't noticed. And can we talk about all the old Democrats hanging onto power, like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the Minority Leader? Is Obama talking about him? He may be on his way out as their leader if the further-left wing of their party has its way.

But once again, it's the Democrats projecting — when they were a part of the problem about which they were complaining.

"Every liberal accusation is a actually a confession" https://t.co/32ztK3u53C — A E McManus (@AileneEula98961) September 25, 2026

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