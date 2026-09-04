This One Photo Perfectly Encapsulates the Democrat Temper Tantrum After That Socialism Vote

House Rules Committee Ranking Member Jim McGovern (MA-02) decided he had no interest in looking like the grown-up in the room during testimony by his colleague, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) on Wednesday.

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Why? Because she and Rep. Jared Golden (ME-02) had the audacity — nay, the temerity — to cross party lines and cast a procedural vote that cleared the way for a Republican resolution denouncing socialism.

McGovern, who is listed as 66 years old, opted to act one-eighth that age by balling up his little fist and getting all stompy-foot when Perez began to testify.

If ever an image encapsulated the absolute temper tantrum Democrats were having because two of their own finally had an independent thought, this is it.

What a rube.

Photo that captures the vibes of today 👀📸



MGP testified Wednesday before Rules Committee



The Dem Rules ranking member Jim McGovern turned his back on her during her testimony pic.twitter.com/wIx6XEre12 — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) September 2, 2026

McGovern later told the Washington Examiner he was checked out.

“I really wasn’t interested and paying attention,” he said, a bold line from a man whose only job at that moment was to sit there and pay attention.

That wasn't all of it, however. The truth came out shortly afterward.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t even get the courtesy of even a heads up that she was going to vote [for] the rule," he added.

He then quickly went back to finger-painting, macaroni art, and eating paste. (Just kidding, fact-checkers!)

To further demonstrate the childishness of McGovern's actions, here is a video of a grown man (allegedly) turning his back on a woman because she didn't tell him what she was planning to do.

i NEED people to see the exact moment when McGovern turns his back to MGP as soon as she starts speaking https://t.co/Texp8nmr4a pic.twitter.com/TOzZ1wFMnB — Oriana González (@ReporterOriana) September 3, 2026

Perez was testifying about proposed House rules changes, including a congressional sexual harassment policy, and McGovern treated that as background noise because she had committed the sin of not asking him permission first to help advance a resolution condemning socialism.

Yikes. There was a time not too long ago that the MeToo movement would have risen up and swallowed him whole for not taking sexual harassment seriously.

RedState reporter Teri Christoph notes that McGovern didn't stop with the petty nonsense either. He tried to dismiss the resolution as “nonsense” while suggesting Republicans should focus on the costs of groceries instead of socialism.

"So you're concerned about rising gas, or are you concerned about grocery prices? You know, don't worry," he sniped. "Republicans in Congress are passing another non-binding resolution condemning socialism."

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Who wants to tell him what a socialist takeover of the party that could regain power after the midterms will do to gas and grocery prices?

Aside from McGovern's antics, House Democrats have been turned on each other after Golden and Perez stepped off the party plantation and thought for themselves.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) said he got no warning. He pointed reporters to Whip Katherine Clark (MA-05), called the defections a “significant breach of trust,” and sent the pair to the Committee on Caucus Rules. Some members are already floating stripping their committee assignments.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a member voting for the other party’s rule was something “we didn’t even consider” when she held the gavel, and that she was “disappointed.” The remark was aimed at Golden and Perez, but it also landed on Jeffries’ grip on the caucus.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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