LIVE Election Results: Georgia 13, Oklahoma, and South Carolina

Primary Season 2026 is truly winding down, but it's Tuesday, and there are still a handful of races left. Today's are runoff elections — in Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. Here's what's at stake:

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Georgia

Georgia has a runoff for one U.S. House Seat: the 13th Congressional District. This one features two Democrats — Everton Blaire and Marcye Scott — vying to serve out the remainder of Democrat Rep. David Scott's term, following his April 22, 2026 death. Marcye Scott is David Scott's daughter and the likely favorite here.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Republican runoff race for governor pits state Attorney General Gentner Drummond versus former state Senator and Budget Director Mike Mazzei. Mazzei scored Trump's endorsement in this close contest.

The Democrat Senate runoff features Jim Priest versus N'Kiyla Thomas. And there's also a voter ID requirement on the ballot.

South Carolina

This is the race drawing the most attention, as Sen. Darline Graham (now the incumbent, following her appointment to replace her late brother, Lindsey) squares off against Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-05) in the Republican Senate runoff. (This will determine the GOP nominee for the November election.) As Jennifer Oliver O'Connell detailed, current polling indicates this one's quite close.

READ MORE: Darline Graham and Ralph Norman in Dead Heat Before the Primary, As Graham Makes Her Final Argument

Will having the endorsement of President Trump and the Palmetto State's now Senior Senator, Tim Scott, be enough to give Graham the edge? We'll soon find out.

Poll closing times are as follows:

Georgia — 7:00 PM ET

Oklahoma — 8:00 PM ET

South Carolina — 7:00 PM ET

We'll be watching the returns here at RedState, and you can, too. We'll bring you the live results right here, thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ, so be sure to check in — and participate in the comments below.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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