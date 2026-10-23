Leftist Influencers Face FAFO Consequences After Libeling Musk, Urging JD Vance’s Assassination

Former reality television star and far-left podcaster Jennifer Welch may have a new career as the poster-girl for “FAFO” after her unhinged rants earned her a probable visit from the Secret Service and a potential lawsuit from the world’s richest man.

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Welch, a former interior decorator, rose to prominence on the Bravo network’s DIY remodeling show “Sweet Home, Oklahoma,” according to online sources. But there is nothing “sweet” about her new career since pivoting in 2022 to launch a podcast that pushes her hot takes on left-wing politics, with a hearty dose of gaslighting, propaganda, BlueAnon conspiracy theories and DNC talking points.

A viral video posted Tuesday by journalist Jason Cohen showed Welch calling for her followers to try to assassinate Vice President JD Vance after claiming that Vance “acts like” the Antichrist.

“JD Vance thinks two years from now he's going to be president of the United States, and we need to keep firing, pistols firing, at all time towards this guy because he is not fit to be a father, he's not fit to be a husband, he's not fit to be a vice president,” Welch said. “He is a failed drag queen and a pathological liar to his core.”

💥NEW: Jennifer Welch demands "PISTOLS FIRING" at JD Vance in *UNHINGED* rant💥 Welch crossed the line here. She called Vance an "Antichrist-style sociopath" who's unfit to be a father, husband, and vice president. The Left has refused to tone down their incendiary rhetoric despite all the Trump assassination attempts and the Charlie Kirk assassination. In fact, they're only ramping it up as the Midterms approach. Democrats are cocky now because the polls show them ahead. But pollsters and data gurus across the spectrum are warning that polls may be underestimating Republicans yet again. The Left's closing message of hate and retribution could backfire miserably. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 20, 2026

NEW: Jennifer Welch demands "PISTOLS FIRING" at JD Vance in *UNHINGED* rant Welch crossed the line here. She called Vance an "Antichrist-style sociopath" who's unfit to be a father, husband, and vice president. The Left has refused to tone down their incendiary rhetoric despite all the Trump assassination attempts and the Charlie Kirk assassination. In fact, they're only ramping it up as the Midterms approach. Democrats are cocky now because the polls show them ahead. But pollsters and data gurus across the spectrum are warning that polls may be underestimating Republicans yet again. The Left's closing message of hate and retribution could backfire miserably.

Curiously, the video came just days after Vance said in a CBS town hall that he may not seek to run for office in 2028, opting instead to focus on his young family.

“We've got four little kids. My wife has never loved politics, she loves public service,” Vance said at the event Saturday in Flat Rock, Michigan. (You can watch the full event here.)

It also comes amid speculation over whether President Donald Trump would endorse Vance as his successor in the MAGA movement.

Vance, who leads Secretary of State Marco Rubio in many early polls about the 2028 race, said he and Trump had not discussed the issue yet, but that he did not think it would be weird for Trump to avoid making any endorsement.

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“I think I would get his endorsement,” Vance told podcaster Mark Halperin (in response to the question asked around 26:21 in the video below). “But I also think there’s something to be said for people actually running their own race, and because the president’s endorsement is so dispositive, you could absolutely see a scenario where the president says, ‘You know what? We need to let, like, this race play out and not, like, preemptively prejudge the results.’”

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Welch wasn’t the only “AWFL” blonde activist lashing out at Vance recently.

Joanne Carducci, known on social media as “JoJoFromJerz,” also unleashed a vicious attack on the vice president, even targeting his mother in a profanity-laced tirade that would make Shane Gillis blush. [Consider this your warning about coarse language in the X post.]

This is one of the most evil posts I have ever seen. There is something deeply wrong with this woman. https://t.co/M8JgghAXU7 — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) October 21, 2026

“Your drug addict abusive w***e of a mom f***ed a carousel of dudes you thought were your daddy, so you changed your name countless times throughout your f***ed up adolescence thinking THAT time would surely be THE time one of those losers would love you, but it wasn’t and they didn’t,” wrote Carducci — who is rumored to be dating former Republican attorney and failed Democrat congressional candidate George Conway — in her screed.

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And Vance was not the only Trump ally to be targeted recently by the hateful harpies.

Welch also raged over Elon Musk, not long after Musk made headlines for developing the world’s first flying car.

She called the tech trillionaire a “white nationalist,” a “Nazi who does back-to-back Sieg Heils,” and “an untreated drug addict” in a recent podcast.

Musk reacted to a post from the “Retard Finder” account suggesting that he sue Welch with a two-word reply on Wednesday: “You’re right”.

Warning: coarse language

@IfindRetards You’re right — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2026

Musk likewise hinted that he might sue Bulwark podcaster Kara Swisher in a reply to Benny Johnson producer Alex Lorusso.

Swisher claimed that Musk would be in jail if Kamala Harris had been elected president and that he “knows what's coming for him.”

Musk, the top overall donor in the 2026 midterms, replied, “Message received.”

Musk likewise reacted recently to a Politico hit piece by warning that “Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets”.

Live by the sword, die by the sword. Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2026

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The attacks on Vance and others follow recent statements from Democrat “Seditious Six” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (MI), who said she hoped to target Trump’s supporters and allies as a way to chill civic participation from her political opponents.

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