Socialist Nithya Raman Projected to Win Los Angeles Mayoral Race (Update: Bass Concedes)

After months of both of the candidates trying to out-TDS one another, the Los Angeles mayoral race has been decided.

Decision Desk HQ has projected that socialist candidate Nithya Raman has defeated incumbent Democrat Mayor Karen Bass and will purportedly lead the city for the next four years:

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Decision Desk HQ projects Nithya Raman wins the CA Los Angeles Mayor Nonpartisan General Election #DecisionMade: 7:49 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/1kpbRZUYUv https://t.co/LHwjhhfjjz — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2026

With about 75 percent reporting as of this writing, Raman has around 429,000 votes to Bass' 395,000.

NBC News could hardly contain themselves over the fact that the United States will now have three major cities "led" by a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) party member:

City Council member Nithya Raman has defeated incumbent Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race, NBC News projects, capping off a rapid political ascent for a progressive challenger who railed against the “broken status quo” in the country’s second-largest metropolis. Raman, 45, who is part of the Democratic Socialists of America, unseated Bass, a former six-term congresswoman and a fixture of California’s political scene for decades. The result means three major cities will be led by democratic socialists, with Raman joining New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Janeese Lewis George, who won the mayor’s race in Washington, D.C., this week.

They also have in common the fact that they believe Israel "committed genocide" in the Israel-Hamas war, so there's that.

Bass has previously said this will be her last campaign for public office.

Spencer Pratt, who was also a mayoral candidate but didn't make it past the primary, had this reaction:

Nithya didn’t win. Karen lost. You simply can’t destroy a city as much as she did. She played with fire, and she got fired. Nithya won’t offer any reprieve, though. She’s a moron and the city will continue to decline. The real loser today is LA, but we were gonna tank with either candidate. This wasn’t an election…it was a humiliation ritual. Especially for my neighbors in the Palisades, who endured the extra indignity of casting their ballots for the witch who burned down our town, only to see their pick ultimately lose, so it was all for naught. I don’t see Nithya as an ideologue. I see her as a moron. She’s pillow soft, and can be bullied. She’s alienated from all the horrible DSA animals on city council who are far worse than her, and they all supported Bass. Big voices in LA will be able to bully her into shifting her positions, as she has shown with her constant waffling on every issue. Keep pressure on her, be ruthless, and you can mitigate some of the damage she will do. Couple that with continued federal intervention with Bill Essayli, you could actually make a dent in improving some things. Anyway. Take the primaries more seriously from now on, yeah? Ok good talk.

Nithya didn’t win. Karen lost. You simply can’t destroy a city as much as she did. She played with fire, and she got fired. Nithya won’t offer any reprieve, though. She’s a moron and the city will continue to decline. The real loser today is LA, but we were gonna tank with either candidate. This wasn’t an election…it was a humiliation ritual. Especially for my neighbors in the Palisades, who endured the extra indignity of casting their ballots for the witch who burned down our town, only to see their pick ultimately lose, so it was all for naught. I don’t see Nithya as an ideologue. I see her as a moron. She’s pillow soft, and can be bullied. She’s alienated from all the horrible DSA animals on city council who are far worse than her, and they all supported Bass. Big voices in LA will be able to bully her into shifting her positions, as she has shown with her constant waffling on every issue. Keep pressure on her, be ruthless, and you can mitigate some of the damage she will do. Couple that with continued federal intervention with Bill Essayli, you could actually make a dent in improving some things. Anyway. Take the primaries more seriously from now on, yeah? Ok good talk. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 5, 2026

In another tweet, Pratt wrote that "LA needed radical change. Not a change in radicals."

If only.

Update: Bass has conceded:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass concedes. The city will have a new mayor: Nithya Raman. https://t.co/EPl8sA9z05 — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) November 5, 2026

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