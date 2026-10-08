Heroic Security Guard Saves the Day After Man Pulls Gun at Federal Courthouse in Nashville

A quick-thinking security officer at a federal courthouse in Nashville, TN, brought a swift end to a man's attempt to fire shots into it, according to local reports.

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The scene was the Fred D. Thompson Federal Building and Courthouse, where the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) was called after an incident in which the suspect allegedly tried to fire a gun but failed while at a security checkpoint. When he took out a knife, the security guard reportedly took him down:

According to Metro police, a man in his 40s from out of state came in the front entrance of the building and approached the security checkpoint with a pistol. He attempted to discharge the weapon but it did not fire. The assailant then produced a knife and confronted a security officer at the checkpoint, police said. That officer fired on the man armed with the knife. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

🚨 SHOOTING at U.S. Marshals Service (719 Church St) in the Central Precinct (reported 9:27am) https://t.co/Pspik2pWAl — Nashville 311 (@311Nashville) October 8, 2026

Heavy scene near federal courthouse downtown Nashville after shooting sends 1 to hospital, per MNDP Around a dozen cruisers and unmarked cars on scene Church St and Commerce St blocked off from Rosa Parks to 7th Ave N Working to learn more, stay tuned @FOXNashville https://t.co/9oHZPdeVyG — Johnny Maffei (@MaffeiInTheMorn) October 8, 2026

@ATFNashville is on the scene and supporting our federal partners with the shooting incident that took place at the Fred D. Thompson Federal Building and Courthouse in Nashville, TN. The shooting investigation is underway and being led by @TBInvestigation. https://t.co/Ux6FycRI3F — ATF Nashville (@ATFNashville) October 8, 2026

There were unconfirmed reports initially that a deputy U.S. Marshal fired the shot that took down the unidentified suspect, who is said to be from out of state. But it was actually a security officer who worked "in coordination with the Marshal Service":

The security officer who fired the shots works with the United States Marshal Service. Acting U.S. Attorney Rob McGuire said the officer is not a deputy U.S. Marshal but works in coordination with the Marshal Service.

There's no word yet on a possible motive or whether or not authorities believe this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to RedState for updates.

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