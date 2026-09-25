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Watch: Wild Exchange Involving Dan Osborn and a Nebraska Man Outside the Capitol

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 25, 2026 2:30 PM
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Watch: Wild Exchange Involving Dan Osborn and a Nebraska Man Outside the Capitol
AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan

There was a wild exchange outside the Capitol on Thursday involving Dan Osborn, the "independent" Senate candidate in Nebraska, as well as another independent candidate for Senate in South Dakota, Brian Bengs. 

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They were speaking to reporters, with Bengs saying if he won, he would caucus with Osborn in an independent caucus. That's when a man who said he was from Nebraska interrupted and said, "You're lying," and said to Osborn that he was really a Democrat. He also made a comment about Osborn paying his mom or wife. That set off Bengs. 

Warning for graphic language in following videos: 

"That is exactly the problem!" Bengs ranted, leaving the podium, stabbing his finger at the voter/protester and getting in his face, saying the man wanted to call them "something we're not." I don't think I've ever seen a candidate react like that before to a voter. Talk about a really bad look — going off on a voter is never a good thing, no matter what the voter says. 

The voter then wanted to know Osborn's explanation for the foul language he used about Nebraskans. He told Bengs he wasn't from Nebraska, so get out of the way. Bengs then went off, talking about the problem being "civility," without seeing the irony there that the voter is upset at Osborn for his language about Nebraskans. 

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The man may be referring to this exchange where Osborn insulted Nebraska Trump supporters. While he didn't use the exact term "f**kers,' he does allegedly say on the audio that their lives "f**king sucked," and talked about "Billy Bob" and "Mary Joe" in an insulting manner. 

Osborn tried to excuse what he said about Nebraskans by saying he was a "sailor" and that he curses. 

So he's basically saying, "Oh, well, I curse." No, you insulted Nebraskans. What he should have done is apologize to the guy in some fashion. Instead, he said what you should never say to a voter — not if you want people to vote for you: "I'm done with you." 

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Then they are going to be done with you. 

Osborn had previously apologized for anyone offended by the comment but claimed it was about feeling their pain. Uh, yeah, no, then you wouldn't be calling them "Billy Bob" and "Mary Joe" and mocking them like that. 

I felt a bit sorry for the third independent guy standing there, Bill Hill, the guy running for the at-large House seat from Alaska. He was just standing there. He must have thought: What the heck did he get himself into with all that? Then C-SPAN made a mistake and identified the "altercation" as being with him rather than Bengs, when the poor guy didn't do anything. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEBRASKA | SENATE
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