Democrat House Candidate Arrested at Bibi Protest at UN — That Wasn't Even the Worst of It

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. He did that despite the animosity pumped up by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who wanted Netanyahu to be arrested.

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Mamdani had also encouraged protests against Netanyahu, and there was a big one on Thursday. As we reported, it had some of your typical leftist folks there, including Susan Sarandon.

Many of them were arrested, including the socialist Democrat candidate for the 13th Congressional District, Darializa Avila Chevalier. That covers upper Manhattan and parts of the Bronx. Because of the nature of the district, it's almost a given that she will win in November. So she's not concerned about how extreme she appears. Chevalier claimed they were arrested for protesting Netanyahu, when they were, in fact, arrested for blocking a road.

Video of the moment congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, New York City Council Member Chi Ossé and comedian Caleb Hearon were arrested by NYPD while protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's UNGA speech today. pic.twitter.com/Oe5OEb5t2A — Shannon Ryan (@_shanryan) September 24, 2026

Performative theater.

She was proud of it, posting about it on X.

𝐃𝐒𝐀 𝐍𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐄 𝐖𝐇𝐎 𝐓𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐀 𝟓-𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐌 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐘𝐀𝐇𝐔 — 𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 𝐄𝐘𝐄𝐒 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐔𝐌𝐄𝐑 𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓



Darializa Avila Chevalier, the DSA-backed Democrat who just knocked off a five-term congressman,… pic.twitter.com/9Ums3AOmM2 — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) September 25, 2026

The demonstration Avila Chevalier was reportedly arrested at drew around 250 protesters to the corner of 1st Avenue and 39th Street in Manhattan, according to City & State New York. Police began making arrests after protesters sitting in the roadway refused to move. Avila Chevalier defended her participation following the arrest. "Netanyahu belongs at the Hague, not in the streets of New York City, and certainly not addressing the United Nations General Assembly," she said in a statement reported by Bloomberg.

But it got worse. She posted this picture with extremist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

To answer everyone’s question, @hasanthehun was crouching and I was on my tip toes. Also, I was released safely, thank you for your well wishes everyone.



And as always, it’s Free Palestine till Palestine is free. https://t.co/z4LW4Yo6mB — Darializa for Congress (@DarializaforNY) September 24, 2026

Piker also weighed in, saying he had to stop to support them on the way to Cornell. He did not appear to have been involved in the protest action, however.

had to show love this morning to my people valiantly protesting the war criminal before heading up to cornell! https://t.co/jzHhWDVr6f — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 24, 2026

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Then what did he do when he got to Cornell? According to reports, he was involved as the group chanted "From the river to the sea," which many regard as an antisemitic chant. They chanted for a free Palestine, when there is no Palestine.

That's how off the rails the Democrats have gotten at this point — they're about to elect someone who's cool with extreme actions and embracing this character. This is their "big tent."

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