DOJ AG Todd Blanche Holds White House Press Briefing, Talks About That Thing That 'Never Happens'

On Tuesday, DOJ Attorney General Todd Blanche took to the podium for the White House Daily press briefing. Blanche is just one of many White House officials, including Vice President JD Vance, who have filled the role of press secretary since the resignation of Karoline Leavitt.

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Blanche fielded several hot topics at today's briefing, a few of them related to the upcoming midterm elections.

🤣 TODD BLANCHE TO THE MEDIA: "Thank you very much for letting me join you all today. I'm very sorry that you're sweating."



"I'm not really sorry."



*leaves* pic.twitter.com/R5qnNJ1vYs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 15, 2026

One of those topics was election integrity. The Trump administration has taken this issue that Democrats insist "rarely happens" head-on. Blanche stated,

"Election integrity SHOULD NOT be a partisan issue. Those who are not legally allowed to vote shouldn't, and if you knowingly break the law, you will be held accountable."

AG Todd Blanche speaks election integrity at today's briefing:



"Election integrity SHOULD NOT be a partisan issue. Those who are not legally allowed to vote shouldn't, and if you knowingly break the law, you will be held accountable [...]



In under two years, this… pic.twitter.com/9e9t7D3gA1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2026

Blanche continued, saying that in the last ten days, the Department of Justice has brought charges against 11 people for allegedly illegally voting in both 2024 and 2022, or fraudulently registering to vote. He added that the DOJ is not just seeing illegal aliens voting, but also non-citizens who are not eligible to vote, and who are fraudulently registering others who are ineligible to vote. Blanche stated that,

"In under two years, this administration has charged nearly FOUR TIMES as many noncitizen voting cases as the last administration brought in four years. And we're currently investigating hundreds of cases across the country, and our great US Attorney Ryan Raybould in northern Texas will be announcing a big development on this topic in about an hour."

But wait, isn't this the thing that Democrats assured us never happens, and that Republicans were just making a deal over? Yep, the very same. Another topic for Blanche and reporters was the recent Supreme Court decision on mail-in ballots. In a blow to the Trump administration, the court on Monday "denied the Trump administration's emergency request to allow the U.S. Postal Service's (USPS) new ballot-mail rule to take effect for the 2026 elections."

Blanche was asked by one reporter if he agreed with a scathing Truth Social post from Trump, who wrote of those he appointed to the court in his first term, "These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court, they are merely a shell of their original selves..." Blanche did not play along, replying in part,

"Of course we're going to comply with the Supreme Court's decision, as we always do. That doesn't mean we're not going to do everything in this administration that we can to make sure there are free and fair elections."

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Blanche went on to express frustration from both himself and President Trump over the Supreme Court's decision, but gave the media a refresher course, reminding them that Trump "has also publicly been very appreciative of the Supreme Court when there's decisions that he very much agrees with. That's what a democracy is about."

AG Todd Blance weighs in SCOTUS' mail-in voting decision:



"Of course we're going to comply with the Supreme Court's decision, as we always do. That doesn't mean we're not going to do everything in this administration that we can to make sure there are free and fair elections." pic.twitter.com/o3aLu46psb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2026

Upcoming White House press briefing hosts could include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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