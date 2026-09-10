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Boom: RFK Jr. Torches the Democrat Party in Epic Convention Speech

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 10, 2026 10:20 PM
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Boom: RFK Jr. Torches the Democrat Party in Epic Convention Speech
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have delivered one of the best speeches of the Republican convention. 

He started off noting how he was 72, and that for 70 years of his life, he would have bet he would not be addressing a Republican convention. Given his family, he had of course been to many Democrat conventions. He spoke of the party of his father, Robert Kennedy and his uncle, President John Kennedy. RFK Jr. explained how his uncle ran on a platform in 1960 of "tax cuts, strong defense, and fighting Communism." 

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"Does that sound familiar?" Bobby asked. 

He said at that time the Democrats were the party of labor, they championed the Bill of Rights and were for "unbridled free speech." His uncle and father stood firmly against crony capitalism and against socialism. They were all for competition, meritocracy, and for excellence, he explained. They understood the difference between "forever wars that they oppose and wars to protect our national security which we should never hesitate to defend." They promoted physical fitness and they protected women's sports. He recalled how the party used to be against illegal immigration. 

But oh, how they've changed over time. 

When it came to COVID, RFK Jr. said he saw the Democrats turn against "every one of its essential values, its principles, and all of the policies that define my party." Democrats who he thought were once the champions of the Constitution "systematically obliterated the Bill of Rights."

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When it came to the First Amendment, they censored Americans who spoke out against COVID tyranny. They violated the freedom of assembly with social distancing regulations that were "completely un-science based." They shut down the freedom to worship by shutting down churches. He also outlined how they violated the Fourth, Fifth, and Seventh Amendments. 

"In a single year, my party obliterated 250 years of constitutional guarantees," he asserted. "The only right they left unscathed was the Second Amendment," he stated. "And probably because there is a Second Amendment." 

He said they abandoned all their values for one policy — the hatred of Donald Trump. 

Kennedy said his father and his uncle wouldn't recognize today's Democrat Party. 

"It struck me that this was no longer about left and right. It was about sane and insane; it was about common sense and Communism," Kennedy stated. 

Listen to how he decimates the party of "No Kings" here as he explains how they "simply appointed a queen" without a primary vote. 

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This was powerful as he tells how President Trump called him within hours of being shot, and how he realized that everything he'd been told about him from the mainstream media was a lie. 

Here's the full speech: 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. | FIRST AMENDMENT | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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