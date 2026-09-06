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New Truth Social Post From Trump Declaring 'the Moon Is Ours' Has Got People Talking

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Sep 06, 2026 7:39 PM
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New Truth Social Post From Trump Declaring 'the Moon Is Ours' Has Got People Talking
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As he is wont to do, President Donald Trump has posted something to his Truth Social page that has got people talking and speculating this Labor Day holiday weekend.

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The POTUS has had space endeavors on his mind in recent weeks, which have included honoring the famed crew of Artemis II and announcing plans to sign "an executive order establishing a U.S. National Space Academy, apparently to feed into the Space Force and NASA," as my RedState colleague Nick Arama previously reported.

"To continue to lead the world in space exploration and technology, while securing and defending our national interests in space, the Nation must prepare the next generation of astronauts, scientists, engineers, operators, entrepreneurs, civil servants, and warfighters and ensure that they are capable of advancing American interests in space," Trump noted in the executive order he signed on August 28th. 

He added that "it is my Administration’s policy to strengthen the Nation’s space workforce by expanding opportunities to educate and develop the next generation of leaders across the space domain."

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Something else RedState reported was Trump sharing what our own Ward Clark described as "the new strangely Star Wars-like Space Force uniform." We're not sure if this is going to be the finished product, but the image certainly sparked quite the stir:

... as did this one from Trump, where he declared "the moon is ours":

This got people talking. What did it mean?

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Back in March, the White House tweeted this:

So it would sound like the goal of us going to the moon and staying there, along with Trump suggesting that the "moon is ours," would kind of go hand in hand.

What are your thoughts?

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | SPACE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | TRUTH SOCIAL
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