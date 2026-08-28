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Trump Honors Artemis Crew, Calls Space Station, and Makes Historic Announcement About New Academy

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Aug 28, 2026 2:32 PM
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Trump Honors Artemis Crew, Calls Space Station, and Makes Historic Announcement About New Academy
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On Friday at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, President Donald Trump awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the four astronauts of the Artemis II crew who went close to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

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The crew included Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen.

The crew completed its 10-day Orion test flight on April 10, becoming the first people to travel beyond the Moon since the Apollo era. The astronauts also ventured farther from Earth than any humans before them, NASA said.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman laid out what their plans were for the future - and they are ambitious. 

He also praised Trump's effort in space. 

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Trump praised Isaacman and the people involved in the work, calling Johnson Space Center "a monument to grit and determination and pure American excellence, and produced some of the greatest achievements in human history." He said he had no doubt they would go further than they ever have before.

Trump then recognized the Artemis II astronauts

They presented Trump with a NASA jacket.

Trump also announced he would be signing an executive order establishing a U.S. National Space Academy, apparently to feed into the Space Force and NASA. 

He also explained they would have a nuclear-powered interplanetary spaceship. 

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Trump even called the astronauts in the International Space Station. 

He took the time to put their family members on the phone instead of himself. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | SPACE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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