Trump Honors Artemis Crew, Calls Space Station, and Makes Historic Announcement About New Academy

On Friday at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, President Donald Trump awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the four astronauts of the Artemis II crew who went close to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

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🔥🚨 BREAKING — The Crew of Artemis II has taken the stage ahead of President Trump, who will award them the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.



"Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen. Give it up for… pic.twitter.com/ByLEduRXhs — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 28, 2026

The crew included Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen.

The crew completed its 10-day Orion test flight on April 10, becoming the first people to travel beyond the Moon since the Apollo era. The astronauts also ventured farther from Earth than any humans before them, NASA said.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman laid out what their plans were for the future - and they are ambitious.

🚨 JUST NOW: Trump NASA Chief Jared Isaacman with President Trump in attendance says ARTEMIS III is launching next year, and ARTEMIS IV will bring Americans to the SURFACE OF THE MOON in 2028



Eventually — MARS!



"The MOON BASE! Because this time, we are going back to STAY."



"We… pic.twitter.com/lhgW8xCcMh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2026

He also praised Trump's effort in space.

.@NASAAdmin: "I am grateful to serve under a President with the vision and determination to ensure American leadership across the great frontier of space — a President with the foresight to see the diplomatic potential and give us the Artemis Accords." 🚀 pic.twitter.com/buTOF7mElb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 28, 2026

Trump praised Isaacman and the people involved in the work, calling Johnson Space Center "a monument to grit and determination and pure American excellence, and produced some of the greatest achievements in human history." He said he had no doubt they would go further than they ever have before.

Trump then recognized the Artemis II astronauts.

.@POTUS presents the crew of the Artemis II — CDR Reid Wiseman, PLT Victor Glover, MS Christina Koch, and MS Jeremy Hansen — with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. https://t.co/BgnudE61kp pic.twitter.com/LVfobFfKqV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 28, 2026

They presented Trump with a NASA jacket.

The crew of the Artemis II presents @POTUS with a personalized @NASA blue flight jacket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z2qy6ViNbK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 28, 2026

Trump also announced he would be signing an executive order establishing a U.S. National Space Academy, apparently to feed into the Space Force and NASA.

.@POTUS announces the creation of a NEW national military academy — the U.S. Space Academy 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SFKSNEZ8U2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 28, 2026

BREAKING: Trump signs executive order to establish West Point-style national academy for US Space Force, NASA pic.twitter.com/WQYGNZfWTw — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 28, 2026

He also explained they would have a nuclear-powered interplanetary spaceship.

NEW: President Trump announces NASA is working on a nuclear-powered interplanetary spacecraft set to launch on a mission to Mars in 2028.



"This ship will be among the first of what will ultimately be a massive American Star fleet, making space travel almost as common as ocean… pic.twitter.com/XrSpFjgoVW — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 28, 2026

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Trump even called the astronauts in the International Space Station.

🚨 NOW: President Trump just CALLED IN to the International Space Station



"I wouldn't do it, I will tell you right now!" 🤣



"You have AMAZING courage."



"The job you've done...with your fellow compatriots. I don't know if they hear us, but welcome them also! I want to… pic.twitter.com/SgcovU0a90 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2026

He took the time to put their family members on the phone instead of himself.

❤️ WOW! President Trump just put the loved ones on the phone of some of the astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station



"Not bad, right! Who needs TRUMP, we want to say hello to them, right?" 😂



Best president ever 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RK9vdInrsL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2026

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