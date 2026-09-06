Hot Takes: The New Strangely Star Wars-like Space Force Uniform

Well, this seems pretty official; President Trump, on Sunday, took to his Truth Social platform to release images of the proposed United States Space Force dress uniform. I have to say, as an old science-fiction fan (and writer) who has seen all of the Star Trek and Star Wars films, it sure looks... familiar.

Advertisement

Jackboots? Seriously? Because those are jackboots. Shiny black jackboots.

Now, speaking as that old sci-fi fan, I have to wonder about this. From the rather Star Trek-like insignia to the definite overtones of "Star Wars Imperial Fleet", one has to ask, at the end of the day, just what were they trying to accomplish here?

Leave it to X to provide us with some entertaining comments. First, an obvious comparison:

Who did it better? Star Wars or Space Force? https://t.co/I9U901D1tI pic.twitter.com/jFhKL66HVb — R T (@RDog861) September 6, 2026

There are a lot of similarities. The color, the cut, the brooding presence the outfit invokes. Speaking of brooding presences, what about this take on an officer's helmet?

Is that... Hillary Clinton? In a Darth Vader helmet? But then... How surprised would you be? Really?

Of course, there are some proposed alternatives.

Well boys, looks like we building the Death Star.😂



Yea, this is real, Trump posted it.



Personally, I’d like to see it more like Star Fleet from Trek.



Wrath of Khan was my favorite Trek uniform design.



Bright and hopeful instead of Star Destroyer. pic.twitter.com/vgDNRqTIAO — Grummz (@Grummz) September 6, 2026

And:

Of course, there's the uniform that this may be replacing, or at least one of them.

@grok change these people into the new space force uniform pic.twitter.com/JP7s0YU5EY — BharatPatriot 🇩🇪🇮🇳🇺🇸🇪🇺 (@BharatPatriot1) September 6, 2026

OK, I have to ask: Why are these people wearing camouflage? What are they hiding from in what looks like an indoor, high-tech command center of some kind? I don't see any trees or brush in there for them to blend into. It's like the Navy, where sailors and officers are wearing that weird black-grey-blue camouflage on a ship. Seriously? Are they going to disappear by blending into a similarly painted bulkhead? These people may well be on a gigantic aircraft carrier that is the size of a small city, tearing along at 30 knots, and they're supposed to be concealed, somehow?

Personally, I'd sooner go with the Star Wars look. I mean, back in the day, when I wore camo BDUs, there was a good reason for it; except, that is, in Desert Storm, where almost everyone was still in woodland camo in the desert; not too many of the "chocolate chip" desert camo made it past Riyadh, but boy, howdy, everyone back there was sure sporting the stuff.

Back to the Space Force: Notice that this is a dress uniform. That's fine; there's a place for that. But what about a utility uniform? Please, President Trump, Secretary Hegseth, these people aren't going to be out in the woods patrolling or doing a movement to contact. Please, please don't put them in camouflage.

Advertisement

There's more: Rumor has it that the Secretary of State, as part of this whole thing, may well be given yet another job:

Well, that's fitting. And, finally, there is some unofficial footage of the proposed new uniform being modeled by the Commander-in-Chief, no less.

Trump shares sharp Space Force uniform concept pic.twitter.com/QcpQ3njHJX — HoySeBebe (@HoySeBebe) September 6, 2026

Look, I would prefer that the Space Force uniform looked a little more practical and a little less like something you'd see at a Star Wars convention, but then, nobody asked me. But nobody asked the denizens of the internet, either, but they sure haven't been shy about giving their opinions.

Hugo Boss has not yet returned a request for comment.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.