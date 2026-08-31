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Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Resigns Amid Reports of Alleged 'Tensions' With SecWar Pete Hegseth

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Aug 31, 2026 7:27 PM
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Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Resigns Amid Reports of Alleged 'Tensions' With SecWar Pete Hegseth
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Last Thursday, RedState wrote about some curiously timed hit pieces from the mainstream media, including one from the New York Times that alleged Secretary of War Pete "Hegseth's purge has left the Army essentially rudderless as it struggles to deal with the threat posed by cheap, deadly drones and missiles that have pounded US bases in the Middle East." 

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I say "curiously" in a sarcastic tone because the Times piece just happened to publish on the five-year anniversary of Joe Biden's and Lloyd Austin's deadly Abbey Gate debacle in Afghanistan, which killed 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghan civilians. It was a somber anniversary that the Trump administration spent honoring the lives of those lost, recognizing three Marines who helped save lives that day, and reminding the American people exactly who was responsible.

Similar to the Times report, NBC News shared that Army Secretary Dan Driscoll was purportedly "telling close associates that he would like to resign effective Labor Day" amid supposed "tensions" with Hegseth over issues like the SecWar's removal of several officers earlier this year, including Col. David Butler, who was a senior advisor to Driscoll.

On Monday, news broke that Driscoll has submitted his resignation:

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation to President Trump following months of tension with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the direction of the service and the ouster of numerous senior Army officers. 

He is expected to leave the Pentagon in coming days. 

[...]

Driscoll didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Driscoll had been expected to step down this year from his role as the civilian leader of the Army after clashing with Hegseth, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

On Driscoll's impending departure, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly gave the following statement:

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“Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement. 

“The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War,” she added.

Relatedly, as RedState's R.C. Maxwell previously revealed, Driscoll's wife Cassandra contributed to one of the "Seditious Six" - Democrat Rep. Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) -  during the 2024 election cycle:

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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