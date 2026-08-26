'Had to Be Ordered to Stand Down': DoW Honors 'Valor' of Marines Who Defended Abbey Gate

As we wrote earlier, the Abbey Gate suicide bombing attack that took the lives of 13 American servicemembers in Kabul, Afghanistan, happened exactly five years ago today - Aug. 26, 2021, and the Trump administration is commemorating the solemn anniversary.

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Senior Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell also gave an update Wednesday on how information on how Biden era officials tried to cover up information about the attack, which the Gold Star Families of those 13 heroes who gave everything for our nation deserve to know.

READ MORE: Sean Parnell Honors Service Members Killed on Abbey Gate Anniversary, Makes Shocking Revelation

But that was not the only way our servicemembers were treated improperly under former Pres. Joe Biden,. Several exemplary Marines who stood "in the gap" and saved lives at Abbey Gate never got the honors they deserved. During a ceremony Wednesday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth sought to right that wrong for three members of the Marine Corps (USMC).

The Marines are Gunnery Sergeant Jonathan Eby and Lance Corporal Jordan Houston, who each received the Bronze Star Medal with “V” device for Valor; and Corporal Michael Gretzon, who received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with “V” device for Valor.

Their stories are incredible examples of the best of our nation, and the men and women who protect and defend her. As Commandant of the USMC, Gen Eric M. Smith, stated, several of them "had to be ordered to stand down," even when they were in clear danger themselves:

Watch:

.@CMC_MarineCorps told the heroic stories of Gunnery Sergeant Jonathan Eby, Corporal Michael Gretzon, and Lance Corporal Jordan Houston.



“I don't know where we find such men. I'm not sure if we deserve them.” pic.twitter.com/qXaMQwti3z — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

Secretary Hegseth began with praise for the heroic Marines being honored Wednesday.

Watch:

.@SECWAR “Today is August 26th, 2026.



As was mentioned, exactly five years ago, at a dusty, exposed checkpoint in Kabul called Abbey Gate, the world witnessed the absolute best of America standing in the gap to defend our country and those Americans they served alongside during… pic.twitter.com/zOSULWhmcu — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

.@SECWAR “Today is August 26th, 2026. As was mentioned, exactly five years ago, at a dusty, exposed checkpoint in Kabul called Abbey Gate, the world witnessed the absolute best of America standing in the gap to defend our country and those Americans they served alongside during one of our darkest strategic hours.”

He then quoted Scripture in speaking about the Marines' acts of high courage.

Watch:

.@SECWAR “These three Marines embody a timeless truth written in the Book of Proverbs: ‘The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are as bold as a lion.’



On that chaotic day, you men were bold as lions.



When the wicked sought to sow terror, these men stood as lions… pic.twitter.com/fvfQuZSHqz — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

.@SECWAR “These three Marines embody a timeless truth written in the Book of Proverbs: ‘The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are as bold as a lion.’ On that chaotic day, you men were bold as lions. When the wicked sought to sow terror, these men stood as lions at that gate — BOLD IN THEIR PURPOSE, FIERCE IN THEIR RESOLVE, AND UNBREAKABLE IN THEIR COURAGE.”

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"Today, at least in part," he said, the Trump administration is restoring the trust all military members should have for those who were tasked with sending them into harm's way - something that the previous White House failed to do.

Watch:

.@SECWAR “For half a decade, this building allowed bureaucratic caution, or maybe politics, to stand in the way of proper recognition.



Today, on this milestone anniversary, WE DECLARE THAT THOSE DAYS ARE OVER.



True national readiness and our core strategic mission to achieve… pic.twitter.com/weBaX5eO0M — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

He added that what the DoW does in regard to our warfighters has a great impact on America's standing on the international stage.

Watch:

.@SECWAR “The world watches how we treat our heroes. When they see a United States that fiercely defends, champions, and unties the hands of its Warfighters, a country that corrects injustices and honors valor at the point of friction — they see an ironclad resolve of an… pic.twitter.com/iGqdaBXEHM — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

@SECWAR “The world watches how we treat our heroes. When they see a United States that fiercely defends, champions, and unties the hands of its Warfighters, a country that corrects injustices and honors valor at the point of friction — they see an ironclad resolve of an unbreakable Republic. By upgrading these awards, we are stating clearly: America’s Warriors will be fiercely supported, and our military’s lethal edge will not be compromised by desk-bound bureaucracy or lawyers in the cheap seats.”

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Hegseth said the Marines' valor will now be "permanently recognized":

"You are the vanguard of a lethal, proud, and undefeated force that secures and defends our Nation. You represent the very heart of Peace through Strength.”

He concluded by reminding everyone of Pres. Trump's promise to have servicemembers' backs "without compromise," and mentioned the ongoing efforts to "[correct] the record" of what happened during Biden's disastrous Afghan withdrawal:

.@SECWAR “When President Trump took office, we made a solemn promise: We will always stand by you, without hesitation, without apology, and without compromise. WE WILL HAVE YOUR BACK.



In part to fulfill that promise, we established the Afghanistan Withdrawal Special Review Panel… pic.twitter.com/wNsD5XGdFs — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump wrote a post about that promise in a Truth Social post honoring those heroes who lost their lives at Abbey Gate.

READ MORE: Trump Vows Abbey Gate Heroes Will Never Be Forgotten

Below, watch as the Marines received their long overdue honors:

.@SECWAR presented the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with “V” device for Valor to Corporal Michael Gretzon. pic.twitter.com/Ci6w4RraMC — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

.@SECWAR pins the Bronze Star Medal with “V” device for Valor on Gunnery Sergeant Jonathan Eby. pic.twitter.com/4q1F27DscN — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

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.@SECWAR just pinned the Bronze Star Medal with “V” device for Valor on Lance Corporal Jordan Houston. pic.twitter.com/LWfwaDh8pF — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 26, 2026

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.