The Ilhan Omar Marriage Scandal Just Took an Even More Bizarre Turn

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's (MN-05) marriage/immigration fraud scandal just took an even more bizarre turn. If you can believe it.

Indeed, Omar's ex-husband and alleged brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, identified himself as a “gay man of the East African diaspora” in an August 2026 academic paper.

Advertisement

As Jerry Seinfeld and George Costanza might say, 'Not that there's anything wrong with that.'

Well, there is actually something wrong with that.

The paper, titled “Out in the Field: Notes on Researching Queer Violence in Kenya,” came from Elmi while he was a doctoral researcher at the University of Bristol, where he described his fieldwork as shaped by the “complexities of my identity.”

This self-description, first reported by the Daily Caller, adds to the mounting evidence that the 2009 marriage was a sham to obtain legal immigration status for the man Omar has insisted is not related to her.

NEW: Ilhan Omar's ex-husband & alleged brother identifies as a "gay man." In Somali custom, her ex-husband's name shows he's the son of NUR SAID. Per DOJ, Omar's name shows she's the daughter of NUR SAID. Omar's father went by NUR SAID online. https://t.co/KZDBUFyLVJ — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) October 29, 2026

My, what a tangled web they weave. Or have woven. I don't know. It's tangled, whatever it is.

“As a gay man of the East African diaspora, my fieldwork was never neutral,” Elmi wrote. “It was a space shaped by tension, risk, intimacy, and vulnerability."

"While navigating the challenges of ethnographic research, I immersed myself in the lived experiences of the people I spoke with, while also negotiating my own safety and the complexities of my identity.”

Oh, he immersed himself alright.

Omar's brother, from quite possibly the same mother, arrived in Minnesota in 2009 to live with the future lawmaker and her then-partner, Ahmed Hirsi, who reportedly told friends the legal marriage was solely “to get him papers.”

Hirsi remained only Islamically married to Omar. The couple did not finalize their divorce until 2017, years after Elmi had already left the country.

The news follows a bombshell earlier today by the New York Times, which reported that federal investigators with the Obama administration found evidence of possible immigration fraud during a 2016 probe.

BREAKING via NYT: In 2016, the Obama administration investigated Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and found “some evidence that Ms. Omar had entered into a sham marriage with a man suspected of being her brother”, but the case and potential felony charges stalled because of a 5 year statute of limitations. https://t.co/7GSQB4qNim — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 29, 2026

Embedded tweet reads:

BREAKING via NYT: In 2016, the Obama administration investigated Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and found “some evidence that Ms. Omar had entered into a sham marriage with a man suspected of being her brother”, but the case and potential felony charges stalled because of a 5 year statute of limitations.

During a campaign rally last week, President Trump openly mocked Omar's use of a fake name and her bizarre response to long-running claims that she married her brother.

A federal court filing identified the congresswoman as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar."

"The last name is incredibly, also the exact last name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person that they say she married and had children with," Trump jabbed. "Are you allowed to do that?"

Advertisement

Why did you morons leave out the part about Rep. Nur Said Elmi? https://t.co/lyBb2Suq42 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2026

The Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2019 reported on documents raising questions as to whether she previously married her own brother as a means to “skirt immigration laws."

Pressure on Omar has been building in recent weeks. Federal agents searched discarded trash for DNA from her and her family before raiding her Washington, D.C., home, with sources indicating the evidence is considered critical to the ongoing investigation.

Trump argued that using a false name to be sworn into Congress amounted to fraud and declared that the congresswoman must resign.

Omar has denied any wrongdoing, telling MS NOW, when asked if Elmi could be related to her, that it was “not to my knowledge.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.