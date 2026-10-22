New Reports on DOJ Filing Indicate More Trouble May Be Headed Ilhan Omar's Way

We reported on the tantalizing information in a filing in the case of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05).

Media outlets were seeking to unseal information related to the search warrant for Omar's D.C. home. The Department of Justice filed a response seeking an extension of time to respond to the requests.

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But two interesting things were revealed in the filing.

One was this that we already reported: "the personal residence in the District of Columbia of Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (the “Subject”)."

Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is one of her former husbands, and the person she answered questions about in an MS NOW interview regarding allegations that he was her brother. She termed the allegations "insane," but when she was asked a follow-up question if she was related to him, she responded, "Not to my knowledge." That raised a lot of eyebrows, including with President Donald Trump, who termed that, understandably, "not a good answer." He also further commented on Thursday evening that "tells you a lot."

.@POTUS on Ilhan Omar: "If you asked me that same question about, let's say, my sister, I would say 'no.' She said 'not to my knowledge.' That tells you a lot right there." https://t.co/RhJTUwMLvz pic.twitter.com/uWswHjEkyz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 22, 2026

Now there is a new report from Fox Digital News saying that their government sources are alleging her "real name" is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. That's "according to two people familiar with the ongoing investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman, including a law enforcement source." The NY Post also had a source saying something similar, that Omar was not her "real" last name.

Attorney General Todd Blanche also told The Post Thursday, “I don’t think [Assistant United States Attorneys] would make up names,” when asked about the surname nearly identical to that of her former spouse, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who has been rumored to be a blood relation for more than a decade. “Evidence that’s collected is used in motions,” Blanche said.

If that's true, that could open up another kettle of fish as to issues for the congresswoman, beyond questions of birthdates.

But that wasn't the only thing in the filing that showed there could be more trouble coming for Omar. There was this part: "[G] ood cause exists to extend these deadlines until after the subject search warrant has been fully executed."

That would appear to indicate that they haven't fully executed the search warrant yet as of that filing on Wednesday, and that there was more still outstanding, which is why they didn't want the information in the warrant released yet to the media. So that raises questions about what that might entail.

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