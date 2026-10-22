Trump Has a Little Fun With Ilhan Omar Over Her Bizarre Response on the 'Brother' Question

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) did not help herself with the interview she did with MS NOW's Chris Hayes on Wednesday.

I think the idea was to try to garner sympathy about the raid and that horrible, mean President Donald Trump. But her responses didn't really help her, and one response in particular — when asked about the allegations of whether her prior husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was her brother or related to her did not go over well at all.

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🚨 BREAKING: Ilhan Omar, when asked if she married her brother, answers "NOT TO MY KNOWLEDGE"



That might just be the most unconvincing answer in HISTORY 🤣



She KNOWS that the feds taking her DNA is going to expose it ALL. Tick tock, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Omar! pic.twitter.com/0smbNSYYcn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 22, 2026

She claimed that a Somali blog started the story that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi "had been my brother or something to that effect." She said bloggers then went and found random people who said he was her brother, which she termed "insane." But when Hayes asked if she was related to him, if there was any "weird kernel of truth" to it, she said, "Not to my knowledge."

Now, her answer was a little more nuanced than people are hearing; she was responding to whether she was "related to him." But, obviously, the answer should have been simply, "No" or "No way, no how." You would think you would know if you were related to the person to whom you were married. Because now that response really has people off to the races and wondering. Because it leaves her space if it is true, now for her to say she didn't know. It's a classic hedge.

Reporters then asked President Donald Trump about her response, which he was clearly hearing for the first time and responding to how the reporter framed Omar's response, and he spoke for how many would take it.

🚨 President Trump just LAUGHS at Ilhan Omar for answering "NOT TO MY KNOWLEDGE" when asked if she married her brother: "Yeah, well 'not to my knowledge'... that's not a good answer. That's an answer a lat of us assume." https://t.co/79jnBFJp73 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2026

"Yeah, well, 'not to my knowledge'... that's not a good answer," Trump replied. "That's an answer that a lot of us assumed."

So she didn't only quiet the questions, she whipped them up even more.

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