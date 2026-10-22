Ilhan Omar's New Interview: Describes Raid, Gives Bizarre Answer When Asked If She Married Brother

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) has not been seen in public since her D.C. area home was raided on Oct. 12.

She posted a TikTok video on Tuesday night in which she looked tearful and worried. She attacked President Donald Trump and begged people for donations. The clip, filmed in the back of a car, appeared to show Minneapolis out the window, as we reported, for people wondering where she was.

Advertisement

Now she's made another appearance, this one an interview with MS NOW's Chris Hayes. Looks like our earlier assessment of her being in Minneapolis was right, as that's where MS NOW said the interview took place.

Omar describes how the federal agents showed up at her home at 6 AM. You don't show up at that hour to someone's home unless you're trying to "freak them out," she concluded. She admitted it did freak her out.

Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar REACTS for the first time after Federal Agents BANGED on her door at 6 AM during a judicially authorized raid on her Washington, D.C. home.



Ilhan Omar: “Well, I mean, you don't show up to somebody's house that early in the morning unless you're trying to… pic.twitter.com/1onPuiPGGr — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 22, 2026

And so it was, you know, trying to figure out, like, if you're dreaming this weird thing that's happening. But they basically surrounded the house. They were pounding on the back door and the front door. And, you know, we were screaming, "We are coming down." Our bedroom was upstairs, trying to put on clothes and, you know, trying to run down, before they broke the door.”

She said because she hadn't had a lot of sleep, it took her a little bit to figure out what was going on.

Omar explained the agents went room by room and seized 17 items, including multiple phones.

🚨 BREAKING: Ilhan Omar says agents searched her home room by room and seized her PERSONAL PHONE. “They went room by room.” “Yeah, they took my phone.” https://t.co/NgtaTQ292y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2026

Omar said that her family couldn't continue to live in that house because the address was made public, so they were going to have to move to another house.

Omar made a wild attempt at describing herself as "working class" and saying she lived "paycheck to paycheck."

Rep. Ilhan Omar says she's living "paycheck to paycheck" despite previous financial disclosures listing up to $30 million in reported assets. In her first public interview since a reported raid on her Washington, D.C., home, the Minnesota Democrat calls her family's finances "working class," pointing to raising four children and driving a 2016 Toyota Camry. The interview comes after Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a search warrant at Omar's home on Oct. 12 as part of a reported investigation into her immigration paperwork. Omar denies wrongdoing and says the attention surrounding the investigation has left her family considering moving out of their home. Download the FOX News app for the latest updates. https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026

“I have a Toyota Camry that’s from 2016. It’s our only car. I rent my DC place and my Minneapolis place, and so I mean, I don’t know, that sounds like not the majority of Congress, but there’s some of us that don’t come from wealth and don’t have wealth,” she told Hayes.

But perhaps the wildest part of the interview was her response when asked about the allegations regarding marriage to her brother. Didn't her attorney tell her she shouldn't be talking? She's putting down answers now that may come back to bite her if the feds decide to proceed further.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Ilhan Omar, when asked if she married her brother, answers "NOT TO MY KNOWLEDGE"



That might just be the most unconvincing answer in HISTORY 🤣



She KNOWS that the feds taking her DNA is going to expose it ALL. Tick tock, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Omar! pic.twitter.com/0smbNSYYcn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 22, 2026

She claimed that a Somali blog started the story that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi "had been my brother or something to that effect." She said bloggers then went and found random people who said he was her brother, which she termed "insane."

But when Hayes asked if she was related to him, if there was any "weird kernel of truth" to it, she said, "Not to my knowledge."

Most normal people wouldn't need to be asked the question. But if they were asked the question, the answer would be something like, "No, that's ridiculous." Not, "Not to my knowledge." That's like leaving open the door to arguing that somehow it was; she just didn't know it.

As we reported, the federal government has also secured DNA evidence that could be related to the allegations.

The government made a motion for an extension to respond to the media requests for access to sealed search warrant records. In that motion, there was this interesting notation of her name in the search warrant that has everyone talking on social media.

Search warrant against Ilhan Omar reportedly names her as “Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, AKA Ilhan Abdullahi Omar” https://t.co/8Cubyv7klj — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 21, 2026

Advertisement

It was this part where it said, "for the personal residence in the District of Columbia of Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (the “Subject”)."

That's listing her by the name of the husband at the center of the "brother" allegations, with her official name as an "a/k/a."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.