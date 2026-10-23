'Awkward': Ilhan Omar Is Personally Confronted Over Her Real Name — Her Response Is Intriguing

"Ilhan Omar" was personally confronted on Friday over the swirling rumors that she was not in the United States under her actual name.

The Minnesota congresswoman, who the Justice Department now has reason to believe may be operating under an assumed name, and whose real name appears to be Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, fired back at reporters.

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Federal prosecutors listed Rep. Ilhan Omar's name as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi" in a DC court filing tied to an immigration fraud investigation — the same last name as her ex-husband, who is alleged to be her brother.



Omar fired back when confronted by Fox News Digital at a Minnesota… pic.twitter.com/VdLG0n4KJc — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 23, 2026

According to Fox News, "Ilhan Omar" was approached at the Karmel Mall of Somalia in Minnesota as she headed into the Karmel Masjid for Friday prayers.

Asked to clarify her actual name, the congresswoman fired back.

"Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, you know it," she said. "It's Ilhan Abdullahi Omar."

The exchange follows a bombshell federal court filing that identified the congresswoman as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar."

That designation appeared in a motion filed by federal prosecutors seeking to prevent the unsealing of a search warrant connected to the October 12 raid on her Washington, D.C., residence.

Fox News previously reported that two sources familiar with the investigation, including a law enforcement official, claimed the congresswoman's birth name was Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

The congresswoman has categorically disputed that allegation. But U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, went further during a Thursday night appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! US Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirms it: Ilhan Omar's real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and the fake Minnesota Congresswoman is now PANICKING because it might kick her out of office



PIRRO: "Her real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi...her sister is Sahra Nur Said Elmi."… pic.twitter.com/OA306y4yLs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2026

Asked directly whether "Ilhan Omar" was the congresswoman's real name, Pirro responded:

"Her real name is Ilhan Nora Said Elmi. You had it absolutely right. Her sister is Sara Nur Said Elmi, and her sister actually wrote a book and talked about the fact that Ilhan is her sister."

Watters asked whether the similarity between that name and her former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, had attracted investigators' attention.

"Well, obviously, Jesse, I'm not going to tell you what's tipping us off, but what I can tell you is this. There are a lot of questions that we have," Pirro responded.

"And of course, you know, if…you have citizenship in this country, your derivative citizenship or your naturalization, your application will turn on precise information, and you have an obligation to report that precise information."

"So the question is, you know, who is Ilhan Omar, and has she followed all of the laws as it relates to naturalization and immigration?"

As RedState reported Friday, The New York Post published a British marriage certificate belonging to a woman believed to be Omar's sister. The document identifies her father as "Nur Said Elmi" and lists his occupation as "military officer."

Her late father, publicly known as Nur Omar Mohamed, reportedly also used the name Nur Said Elmi. And the surname matches that of her former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom critics have long alleged was actually her brother.

Still, the questions have become increasingly difficult for her to escape. During an MSNOW interview earlier this week, host Chris Hayes asked whether she was related to Elmi.

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"Not to my knowledge," she replied.

President Trump subsequently mocked the answer and called for her resignation if allegations of identity fraud are substantiated.

Pirro, meanwhile, emphasized that her office is concerned with potential violations of federal law, regardless of political affiliation.

"And of course, you know, my job as the United States Attorney in the District of Columbia is to go after all public corruption," she told Watters.

"These are all situations where we make sure that, irrespective of whether you're a Democrat or you're a Republican, we're coming after you. If you lie, and if you're involved in public corruption."

When Watters suggested that she was serving in Congress under an alias, Pirro declined to adopt that conclusion outright.

"Well, you know, you'll have to ask her what she considers her name. I mean, that is something that, you know, she can definitely tell you," she replied.

"What we're concerned about is whether or not she has followed the laws as it relates to the use of these names. And it's kind of like Romeo and Juliet. Remember the capulets and montagues? It matters not who you are, but who you are not."

Then came another intriguing exchange. Watters asked whether federal investigators had obtained her DNA.

"I'm not going to answer that, Jesse. You know I'm not. But I can tell you something," Pirro said.

"If the feds want your DNA, they don't have to go into your house to get it. There are many ways to get an individual's DNA, and I would imagine that most people in the audience know that as well."

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"Getting DNA doesn't necessarily mean you have to show up and get some kind of a swab, buccal swab, as we call them. There are many ways to get them."

Pirro's remarks do not confirm that investigators possess her DNA or that the congresswoman committed immigration fraud.

But federal authorities reportedly have seized her cellphone, searched her residence and questioned members of her family as part of the investigation.

“Ilhan Omar” has not been charged. At least, "not to my knowledge."

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