Chris Murphy Mocked Over Iran War Stunt — The Pentagon Tried Warning Him Before He Left

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Tuesday that the Pentagon denied him entry to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and refused to arrange an Iran-war briefing during a trip to the Gulf.

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In a video posted from the region, Murphy said it was the first time in 20 years in Congress that he had been blocked from U.S. military facilities and from meetings with military leaders.

"Something unprecedented happened during my trip to the Middle East," the forlorn senator told followers on X. "And that is this. I have been denied total access to U.S. military facilities in the region."

"I have never ever been denied access to military facilities," he added. "This is part of a coordinated, deliberate campaign by the Department of Defense to try to hide the consequences and the true costs of this war."

Something unprecedented happened during my visit to the Gulf. For the first time in 20 years in Congress, I was denied entry to U.S. military facilities and even meetings with military leaders. An order from Hegseth - that applies to both parties - to hide the cost of the war. https://t.co/6TRJbAve6c — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 6, 2026

Murphy spends much of the video pretending to be shocked by his denial of entry at the base gates. As if it is something outside the norm. Almost as if he never saw it coming.

Except there's one problem — he knew he'd be denied access and still chose to make the trip anyway.

A senior Pentagon official told Reuters that Murphy’s office had been informed before the trip that he would not receive the department’s support to enter the base, citing a March 3 Hegseth directive restricting travel to the area. The official said the department applies that guidance evenly, meaning he wasn't going to get special access just because he's a Democrat Senator.

Murphy said the Pentagon also refused to arrange a briefing on the war while he was in the region. And damn it, he's entitled to whatever he wants, whenever he wants.

"I've never encountered anything like this in my time in ⁠the Senate and it's part of a deliberate campaign of obfuscation that my Republican colleagues in Congress should demand an end to," he said.

Murphy's stunt didn't score the political points he was expecting. Replies to the video dismissed the trip, with several telling him the denial was the point.

"You have no need to travel overseas. You have no need to visit a military installation to track spending. Your grandstanding is tiresome," one reader countered.

Another fired back, "Well, you’re a traitor, so that makes sense."

"We are all grateful that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon were smart enough to tell you to F off, Chris Murphy," journalist Kristi Talmadge said. "Feel free to cry about it all day long."

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He did.

You’re there to play politics. Glad you were blocked. — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 7, 2026

Murphy contends that Hegseth and the Department of War are at odds with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"FYI, the State Department IS supporting trips to the region. Credit to Sec. Rubio for not following in Hegseth’s footsteps and honoring congressional oversight," he wrote on X.

Murphy previously raised eyebrows after replying “awesome” on April 21 to a report that Iranian vessels had bypassed a U.S. blockade. Critics accused him of cheering on Iran. That alone should prompt the Pentagon to make sure he isn't allowed anywhere near a military facility.

Murphy said the post was sarcasm aimed at President Trump’s handling of the war.

Despite being denied access to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the senator successfully met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

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