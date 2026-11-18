Just when you thought the Democrat Party might have learned a few lessons about political extremism, its leaders have found another way to make Washington even more insufferable.

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House Democrats on Wednesday selected Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) as their new caucus chairman, elevating one of the party's most combative anti-Trump figures into its top leadership ranks.

According to The Hill, Lieu ran unopposed and was elected by acclamation. He will become the fourth-ranking House Democrat in the 120th Congress, helping coordinate the party's legislative priorities, caucus meetings, and political messaging.

This is a sign that the radicalized Democrat Party is going full-throttle to push an extremist agenda while turning the Congress into partisan political theater during Trump’s lame duck years.

The California Democrat is one of President Trump's most shameless antagonists, regularly mixing baseless accusations of authoritarianism with the politics of demonization.

During Trump's first administration, Lieu called the president an "evil man" over his remarks about Obamacare. His social media attacks became so frequent that the Washington Post profiled him in 2017 for his seemingly nonstop trolling of Trump.

More recently, Lieu suggested that Trump might have a terminal illness after reports surfaced concerning an unidentified patient who had obtained special access to an experimental obesity medication. There was no evidence that Trump was the patient, and the White House denied the unhinged speculation.

Apparently, wild conjecture about the president's health is no obstacle to climbing the Democrat leadership ladder.

It is an honor to have been elected Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Our Caucus and our leadership team will do everything possible to make the lives of the American people better. https://t.co/W8WDoPtjBg — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) November 18, 2026

But Lieu's promotion raises another concern that extends well beyond his social media antics. The congressman has become one of Capitol Hill's most aggressive advocates for federal AI control, and his proposals could have massive consequences for technological innovation and government regulation over AI systems.

Lieu has argued that failing to regulate AI would be "freaking insane." He has also championed legislation establishing a federal commission to examine AI regulation and, more recently, introduced an AI Kill Switch Act with Republican Rep. Nathaniel Moran of Texas.

In the context of the insane technological breakdowns this week ranging from the FAA to the NSA and the banking industry, the House Democrats’ timing and selection of Lieu for this role is consequential.

Lieu, by his own admission, is no fan of free speech, despite his own penchant for inflammatory rhetoric.

During a 2018 congressional hearing involving Google, the California Democrat remarked that he would love to regulate the content of speech but acknowledged that the First Amendment prevented the government from doing so.

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Lieu subsequently clarified his remarks, claiming that he opposed government censorship and believed the First Amendment protected speech he personally found objectionable.

This is who the House Democrats are selecting for a leadership role in the next Congress.

The caucus chairman has the authority to establish task forces and appoint their members, giving the position influence over which issues receive attention and how Democrats approach them.

In other words, Lieu won't just be another Democratic congressman firing off inflammatory statements about President Trump. He will have a leadership role in setting the party's agenda, including on issues such as artificial intelligence regulation, where his enthusiasm for expanding federal oversight is already well-documented.

The Democrat Party's overreach has begun.

Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication for clarity.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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