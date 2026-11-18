This seems to keep happening: Chinese "students" getting caught in the United States in the commission of suspicious or even criminal activity. The most recent case comes to us from Chicago, where a Chinese student suspected of taking photographs of American aviation facilities for someone he believed to be a Chinese government official has been busted for taking photographs of American air operations and logistics activities and lying about it to investigators. That last part — lying to investigators — is what landed him in hot water.

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He's been detained pending trial.

A college student accused of working with a Chinese Communist Party representative to take photos of American airplanes and logistic hubs in Chicago — and lying about it to U.S. investigators — will be detained pending trial, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Detroit-based federal Magistrate Judge Kimberly Altman denied a request from lawyers for Weiheng Zeng, a Chinese citizen who is currently an undergraduate at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, to remain free and return to Canada as his case proceeds.

It seems a safe bet that, if he were allowed to return to Canada, his next likely stop would be Shanghai or Beijing. Judge Altman, to her credit, headed that possibility off at the pass.

According to the Justice Department, Zeng's legal team said in a court hearing Tuesday that his family would "pay any bond amount this court could impose" to keep their client out of detention, and suggested the family could even buy an apartment in the United States for Zeng to be bonded to. Zeng was indicted earlier this month on one count of making false statements to a government agency. Prosecutors allege he sneaked into a FedEx property at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and took photos of the facility, then later lied about the purpose of his trip to the United States to customs officials, calling it "hobby photography." Zeng pleaded not guilty earlier this month. He hasn't explicitly been charged with taking photos of planes, but instead was charged with lying to investigators.

It's not illegal, of course, to photograph airplanes. There's a whole hobby industry grown up around it, "plane-spotting," wherein photographers look to capture photos of rare aircraft or planes operating in the colors of small, less well-known airlines. But that doesn't appear to be what Mr. Zeng was up to.

It was the "making false statements to a government agency" that has landed him in the spot he's in now. And Zeng doesn't seem to be the only Chinese national caught taking photographs of sensitive areas and installations. Chinese nationals have been caught photographing Air Force bases and operations, and perhaps the most alarming incidents have to do with Chinese nationals setting up illegal biological laboratories in the United States. It's beginning to become a rather unsettling pattern.

President Trump, mind you, is meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. One wonders, will any of these incidents be brought up?

This incident, like the others before it, reinforces one key point, one I've been making for years: China is not a friend to the United States. They may be a trade partner. But the Middle Kingdom is at best a rival; at worst, an adversary.

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