The New Website 'B*tch-A*s Becerra' Shows Even Democrats Think He's Terrible

After the Wednesday debate where Republican candidate for California governor Steve Hilton handed Democrat candidate and former Biden Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra his hind parts on a platter, a website titled "B*tch-A*s Becerra" (minus the asterisks) launched. This sobriquet reportedly came from former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

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Axios previously reported that Susan Rice called Xavier Becerra a “bitch-ass” and passed a note to Alejandro Mayorkas reading “don’t save him” when Becerra was struggling in a cabinet meeting. https://t.co/bMNMgIW6Er — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 13, 2026

Susan Rice is not exactly a beacon of light and competence, but in this she is spot on. According to the website, Becerra's own political party thinks he's an idiot and an empty suit, and a number of them were willing to let this be known. The website gives the receipts not just on how Becerra lives up to the moniker, but on his 35-year record of grifting off the federal government in one position or another and the damage left in his wake.

Chaos. Fraud. Child trafficking. Gender extremism. Higher costs for you. Empty Suit Becerra stood by and did nothing. Susan Rice called him “bitch-ass” and an “idiot.” Nancy Pelosi told Biden not to put him in the Cabinet. Obama's speechwriter said "nobody in the administration has anything good to say about him." Former Biden official Xochitl Hinojosa said he was not an effective HHS secretary. “I do not think he is qualified to be the governor,” a former colleague said. “I don’t think he’s qualified to be the boss of anything.” Here's what happened on his watch.

As RedState has extensively reported, the height of Becerra's egregious record was as Biden's HHS Secretary. Becerra was responsible for recklessly placing unaccompanied minors who came over the Southern border with unvetted sponsors who forced the minors into sex work and/or hard labor. As RedState reported on Thursday, an investigative memo showed Becerra rubber-stamped 99 percent of sponsor applications and recklessly handed off almost half a million illegal alien children between 2021 and 2024.

The website points out that Becerra's record as California's Attorney General long ago revealed his lack of care or concern for the welfare of minors.

While Becerra was AG, California passed SB 145, ending automatic sex-offender registration for adults convicted of sex acts involving minors when the age gap was no more than ten years. Becerra did nothing about it. His DOJ sent courts, prosecutors and police instructions on applying the law.

Becerra enforced California's wrongheaded activism to ensure minors received so-called gender-affirming care against parents' wishes, and made it public policy that foster parents were required to adhere to this madness. Becerra was also very busy enabling Employment Development Division fraud in California, and as HHS Secretary, oversaw the Medicare fraud that CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz is working to clean up.

Then there is the page of quotes from Democrats; none of them flattering or complimentary. One of the most damning quotes is from Obama Bro and now "Pod Save America" caster Jon Favreau.

Jon Favreau, co-host of Pod Save America: “I don't feel confident giving the top job to someone who's had 35 years in elected office, to prove himself, but has received mainly bad reviews from his colleagues.” Favreau also noted that “nobody in the administration has anything good to say about him.”

This website is worth sharing with any California voter who may be on the fence or planning on sitting out the November 3 election because they think that Becerra as governor is inevitable. The website supplies a convenient "Share" button for anyone to spread it far and wide on social media.

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The Daily Caller did yeoman's work in editing the moments from the Wednesday debate which clearly show how much of a B*t*ch-A*s Becerra is.

This debate performance alone should end Becerra's candidacy.

WATCH:

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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