As AI Panic Hits Fever Pitch, UN Chief Gallantly Rides in on White Horse to Save Humanity!

I don't know about you, but when the world is on the verge of catastrophe — an existential threat to mankind, if you will (either real, imagined, or concocted and flat-out lied about), the first organization that comes to my mind from which to seek help and guidance is the United Nations.



Yeah, just kidding.

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Anyway, I'm sure you're aware of the hyperbolic insanity surrounding AI (Artificial Intelligence) and the cataclysmic predictions being made by some "experts" about the quickly developing technology.



We're talking about the stuff of sci-fi horror films.



President Donald Trump has also joined the fray, pushing back against the "Doomers," while assuring the American people that it's OK to relax and calm down:

The only control or “guardrails” that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI “people” from doing bad, or potentially bad, “things,“ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a “perfect little angel” - and we will continue to do so! We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Boasting aside, Trump was right. However, the thing is that virtually no one not involved in the development of AI knows a helluva lot about it and its ultimate potential — particularly the Doomers.

As RedState previously reported, Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI lab that recently shook the world of AI with the news of at least two former employees' dire warnings about Artificial Intelligence — and where they fear it's heading.

Here's one of them:

The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt.

And another:

We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans! I personally think it is >10% within the next decade.

Yet, other AI experts have pushed back, including former Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun:

We have systems that can manipulate language, and they fool us into thinking they are smart because they manipulate language. But in fact, they are completely helpless when it comes to the physical world.

LeCun also took a shot at Dario Amodei, co-founder of Anthropic, the company behind the large language model series Claude:

Dario was already claiming that GPT2 was too dangerous to open source back in 2019. I made fun of them then. Everyone should make fun of them now.

Again, it appears that no one yet knows where AI is ultimately headed, and what will happen when it gets "there."

But here's the thing: As the debate rages, the United Nations knows, right? (The question is sarcastically rhetorical.) I mean, the UN knows virtually everything that's good or bad for the world. You know; just like... ahem... climate change.

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As AP reported on Wednesday, Secretary-General António Guterres valiantly warned about the “existential” threat of “runaway artificial intelligence," and what must be done before it's too late.

National action is essential, but global coordination is also indispensable. We need guardrails to build trust — and that make AI safe, transparent, accountable, with human dignity at the center. The United Nations will continue to explore practical ideas and approaches in the immediate days ahead. We need a shared understanding of how to advance the safe, secure and responsible development of AI — while identifying when increasingly powerful systems may require stronger safeguards, or additional measures to manage potential risks.

Warms the cockles of your heart, doesn't it?

Yep, just as we're (they're) about to lose their catastrophizing minds, Guterres rides in on a great white steed — with his UN banner sharply snapping in the wind — to save us from ourselves. Yet, why do I think UN calls for even more massive wealth redistribution are in the offing?

Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president and propping up the Left. Help us continue to bring you the facts by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

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