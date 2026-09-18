‘Playing With Fire’: Dems Are Turning on Each Other Again, As Glorious Internal Chaos Continues

House Democrats spent their last full week in session before the midterms engaging in what has become a commonplace practice these days — fighting among themselves.

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For the second time this month, Democrat Reps. Jared Golden (ME-02) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) broke with leadership on a Republican rule vote, handing Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-04) the floor and leaving Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) looking like a feeble man who cannot keep his own caucus in line.

Axios reports the defections set off a private food fight, with one senior Democrat warning that Perez is “playing with fire” and others whispering and worrying that Jeffries is too soft to rein in the defectors.

"Everyone in the caucus is sick of the bulls***. Everyone has their ... number," one lawmaker told the outlet.

The result is the same mess RedState documented after the first socialism-rule revolt earlier this month. Moderates are defying the whip, progressives are furious that Jeffries threatens them for breaking ranks, and leadership is insisting there is “no daylight” between them.

The knives remain out regardless.

"We'll address the situation when we address the situation," Jeffries threatened, while another Democrat congressperson warned that punishment is coming for others who step out of line.

"Members have concerns about those who are not team players," the latter threatened, and "next year is the best time to address it."

"Marie is playing with fire," another lawmaker told Axios, adding that Jeffries "may not do anything now, but her committee appointment may be in jeopardy for next session."

Jeffries facing questions about his mettle after a week of rebellions.



Said one House Democrat: "If this is happening in the minority, are you prepared for what will happen in the majority?"



Some moderates, meanwhile, are fuming at Clark.@Axios https://t.co/MoRgqBfwGQ — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 17, 2026

Golden and Perez have been ticking off their party by refusing to toe the line on a couple of issues, deciding they'd be better served focusing on their constituents' needs. What a concept.

The first break came when the pair crossed over on a 210-208 rule vote, offsetting five Republican 'no' votes and unlocking a package that included a resolution denouncing socialism “in all its forms.”

Leadership called it a “significant breach of trust,” Jeffries pointed the finger at Whip Katherine Clark, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi piled on by saying a member voting for the other party’s rule was something “we didn’t even consider” when she held the gavel.

Oh, and House Rules Committee Ranking Member Jim McGovern (MA-02) had a childish temper tantrum over the whole incident.

i NEED people to see the exact moment when McGovern turns his back to MGP as soon as she starts speaking https://t.co/Texp8nmr4a pic.twitter.com/TOzZ1wFMnB — Oriana González (@ReporterOriana) September 3, 2026

This week the duo did it again, supplying the votes to move a GOP package that included a Russia sanctions bill Democrat leaders opposed — despite having already been threatened with punishment.

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Colleagues who may have viewed the first vote as a mistake now call the second one flat-out defiance, and Clark was seen dressing Perez down on the floor while the rest of the caucus watched the sequel unfold. The conversation got so heated that Jeffries had to step in and break it up.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark appears to be having a very heated discussion with Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.



Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stepped in. Now Rep. Madeleine Dean is talking to her. — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 15, 2026

Perez and Golden seem relatively unfazed by the fact that they're driving their fellow Democrats batty.

"I don't worry about that kind of stuff. I will always vote my District and let others play inside DC politics games," Perez told Axios.

Golden added, "I'm a Mainer and an American. I'm also a proud Democrat, but that team is a distant third."

Most of this is just posturing and backroom soap opera stuff. But for a party known to keep all of its members in line no matter how extreme or ridiculous the stance they're voting on, seeing a couple walk off the Democrat plantation is eye-catching.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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