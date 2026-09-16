‘Their Lives Probably Suck’: Dem-Backed Senate Candidate Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Rural Voters

Dan Osborn would like you to believe he's many things. An independent? Check. Despite the volume of evidence indicating he's a Democrat plant.

A flannel-wearing, Cornhusker-cheering, rural everyman of the people? Check. Problem being, a newly surfaced audio recording is going to make it very hard to convince people of those latter traits.

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The latest tape is one of the more shocking behind-the-scenes looks at a politician having absolute disdain for the voters he's trying to woo. It's Joe Biden calling conservatives "garbage." It's "basket of deplorables" on steroids.

The Nebraska Democratic Party endorsee was caught reducing Trump supporters in towns like Red Cloud to “Billy Bob” and “Mary Jo,” whose lives are miserable and hopeless.

You may think that's hyperbole. It is not.

"Billy Bob in f***ing Red Cloud, Nebraska, who lives next to the f***ing Trump store as you pull into town and is waving the flag, all he knows is that he's on the winning team," Osborn sneers. "It's really that simple."

"And Trump ... that's why he's been so effective. He's been so effective at taking Billy Bob and his wife Mary Jane or Mary Jo and telling them ... you're on the winning team," he continued. "And that's all they care about, because their lives probably suck so f***ing bad."

WARNING: Language

🚨WOW



Democrat Dan Osborn caught on a hot mic insulting Nebraskan Republicans.



"Billy Bob in fucking Red Cloud, Nebraska...all he knows is he's on the winning team...their lives probably suck so fucking..." pic.twitter.com/hOAHTiuR3d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2026

That's not a slip of the tongue. It's not a person being captured out of character. That's the reality that lies beneath in a man who truly despises the people he wants to serve.

"Nebraskans can't trust a word Democrat Dan Osborn says. But they know for certain that Osborn thinks Nebraskans who support President Trump are stupid," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

Osborn's people might be better served advising him to stop talking altogether.

Audio captured last month by our sister site Townhall shows Nebraska Dan explaining how he has to hide some of his more radical beliefs if he's going to win in the Midwest state.

"So my win numbers, mathematically, I have to get probably 10 to 15 percent of Republicans to win this race," Osborn calculated. "How am I going to do that by f***ing saying, 'Oh, I love trans people, and they should be able to play in sports!' F*** no, Jane, that's not how I win."

How about just being a normal person?

Osborn proceeded to suggest he'd like to tell the world he's in favor of abolishing ICE but can't say it because some pesky Republican with a phone might catch his true feelings.

"I have people recording me, so I can't say I want to abolish ICE, I can't say those words. I'll be f***ed," he confessed.

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Osborn, to nobody's surprise, sprinted straight to CNN after the latest audio surfaced, trying to run damage control.

"When I say their lives suck, I'm talking about the fact that bankruptcies are up 46 percent in, for single-family homes, or excuse me, ranches and farms across Nebraska," he claimed. "And the war in Iran."

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"Inputs are way up for fertilizer and for diesel. So yeah, that makes life suck. It makes it extremely hard."

Democrat Dan Osborn doesn’t just think Nebraskans’ lives suck, he literally thinks they are too stupid to know he is insulting them. https://t.co/7WhErByYQI pic.twitter.com/6po121kFJg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2026

Casting rural Nebraska as “Billy Bob” and “Mary Jo” who only wave the flag because their lives “suck so f***ing bad” is not a policy point about fertilizer prices, Chief.

And suggesting half the state is too dumb to catch on to things is especially rich when you're trying to dupe them into thinking you're an independent. It probably won't end well for your campaign.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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