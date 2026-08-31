Shocking Undercover Audio Shreds NE Senate Candidate Dan Osborn's 'Moderate' Narrative

We’ve seen this movie before.

Former President Joe Biden ran as somewhat of a moderate who would return the "adults" to the Oval Office. Immediately upon his inauguration, however, he pivoted hard left and focused on extreme gender ideology and opened the border to any and all comers. Virginia Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger also projected herself as a moderate, and following her swearing-in, immediately went into gun-grabbing mode and protecting illegal aliens.

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Now we’ve got another one, Nebraskan Senate candidate Dan Osborn, who’s running as an independent in his race against incumbent Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts. (Legal Marijuana NOW Party candidate Mike Marvin’s name will remain on the ballot; he tried to drop out but missed the deadline).

Osborn seems like a solid-enough guy, right?

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But as our sister site Townhall reported on Sunday, his own words put the kibosh on the “reasonable guy” narrative. Now let’s meet the real Dan Osborn, courtesy of undercover audio obtained by Townhall. Warning: he also likes to swear a lot, which seems to be the in-thing these days among Democrats.

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Hoo boy, that paints a whole different picture, doesn’t it? It sure doesn’t square with his campaign ad. What was that about males in female sports, Dan?

First, Osborn admits he can't share his true feelings on men in women's sports and the trans agenda. "The state is made up of 50 percent Republicans, 26 percent Democrat, 24 percent independents," Osborn said. "So my win numbers, mathematically, I have to get probably 10 to 15 percent of Republicans to win this race. How am I going to do that by f***ing saying, 'Oh, I love trans people, and they should be able to play in sports!' F**k no, Jane, that's not how I win."

But wait — he had more! Turns out he’s not such an illegal immigration hawk as he makes himself out to be:

Osborn is also anti-ICE and wants to abolish the agency. That's something he's hiding from voters, too. "I have people recording me so I can't say I want to abolish ICE, I can't say those words. I'll be f***ed," Osborn admitted.

His takeaway? Say whatever you have to win; don’t worry about those little things like principles.

As our Ward Clark wrote on Sunday, Osborn had already shown hints of his true progressive colors in a CNN interview where he admitted he agrees with many of the modern Democrat Party’s extreme positions.

Democrat Dan Osborn — who is running as a fake independent — admits he's in line with the Democrat party.



CNN: It sounds like you are in line with a lot of Democrat positions…would you agree on a lot of the major issues?



OSBORN: "I agree, I think a good idea is a good idea." pic.twitter.com/Zmfkjg2Rxz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2026

CNN's Manu Raju: ...Mr. Osborn, based on your statement, it sounds like you're in line with a lot of Democratic positions. You said you support codifying Roe v. Wade, you oppose the president's Big Beautiful Bill, supported raising taxes on wealthy taxpayers, you've criticized Trump on tariffs. So would you agree then, on a lot of major issues, you're philosophically aligned with most Democrats? Osborn: I agree, I think a good idea's a good idea, uh, really, it doesn't matter to me where it comes from. I'm a lifelong independent, I come from a conservative household, and, you know, I don't care what party comes up with a solution for health care, because both parties have had control of both the House and Senate in Congress since I've been alive, and healthcare still sucks.

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Isn't it ironic that one of the summer's big movies, The Odyssey, involves a Trojan horse?

It’s a good bet that should this guy get elected, he’ll copycat Biden and Spanberger and pivot sharply to the left. When he tells you who he really is, believe him.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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