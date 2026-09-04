One Stunning and Brave Woman Has Stepped Forward to Announce Candidacy for WNBA Commissioner

Every once in a while, when the hour is dark, and institutions fail, a hero must step forward. The WNBA, perhaps, has found that hero.

For when the league struggles to make ends meet, finds it hard to understand what the 'W' stands for in its own initialism, and its leader flees after a particularly turbulent time, someone must emerge from the shadows to rescue it.

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Not just any someone. But one particular brave and stunning woman.

Enes Kanter Freedom.

Freedom posted on Friday that he is ready to replace retiring WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and “Make WNBA Female Again.”

MWFA doesn't quite have the ring that MAGA does, but let's roll with it.

"If the WNBA is unable to define what a woman is, then I — Enes Kanter Freedom — will be more than happy to step in as commissioner and lead this league back to greatness and restore fairness for all women," he said.

"I will bring common sense. I will bring fairness. And yes, I will bring a dictionary."

MAKE @WNBA FEMALE AGAIN



Commissioner Freedom Has a Nice Ring to It.



While the reported retirement of #WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is a win for women and an admission that the league’s rules must change, her retirement does not solve the systemic issues which must be… pic.twitter.com/QqIQ3bwKsX — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) September 4, 2026

You can almost hear Mariah Carey in the background ...

♪ And then a hero comes along

With the strength to carry on

And you cast your fears aside

And you know you can survive ♪

A few things to address here. One, admirable as it may be, Enes, your play for commissioner can't "lead the league back to greatness" if it never attained that level in the first place. You might be able to lead it to greatness on your own. I know, semantics. But I felt the need to address it.

Two, this author called it. I will accept any and all accolades for that prediction.

Three, this would be a brilliant move. Kanter can clean up the mess Engelbert left behind, and nobody can complain that a man took a woman's job.

Freedom won't even need to arm himself with a dictionary, considering the definition is written on Kanter's T-shirts: “WOMAN noun. adult human female.”

An all-around win-win for everybody involved.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Freedom has, on several occasions, defined himself as a woman for the purpose of pointing out the insanity that is a league that can't define the word in its rulebook.

After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines,

I’m officially declaring myself a @WNBA prospect.



If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.



My team and I have… pic.twitter.com/msncUZUT1J — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 7, 2026

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“I am a woman. I should be allowed to play. Article 13, Section 1 says if you identify as a woman, then you are allowed to play. I identify as a woman, so yes, I can play," he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Actually, I just realized I've gotten Enes' pronouns wrong a few times in this story. I apologize profusely and hope I don't lose my job or get shunned for life in polite society. Forgive me.

That said, not only can Freedom play, but he/she can serve as commissioner. Enes is breaking barriers and glass ceilings every day. It's enough to bring tears to your eyes.

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