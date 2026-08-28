The Essex Files: Chicago Sky Ban of Enes Freedom Undermines Title IX Gains

Enes Freedom’s ejection and home-game ban by the Chicago Sky expose a deepening and disturbing conflict over the boundaries of women’s sports. Freedom was removed from Wintrust Arena while watching the Indiana Fever vs. the Chicago Sky — which Indiana won 113 to 90 — after a courtside confrontation sparked by Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud after she objected to Freedom's shirt, which bore the simple dictionary definition: “WOMAN: noun, adult human female.”

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Sky owner Michael Alter subsequently barred Freedom from future games, framing his presence as a threat to the team’s culture. Freedom has signaled plans to sue. While also trying to enter next year's WNBA draft, as he says he identifies as a woman.





When male-bodied athletes compete in the female category, the hard-won space for women shrinks. Freedom’s shirt was a blunt statement of that core concern. Supporting single-sex sports categories does not require hatred toward anyone; it requires recognizing that fair competition depends on clear boundaries. The Sky’s response treated that basic assertion as intolerance and ejected the messenger. Title IX , passed in 1972, forced schools and colleges to give female athletes equal opportunities, funding, and facilities. It opened doors that had long been closed. Those gains rested on the biological reality that sex is binary and that males, on average, retain physical advantages in strength, speed, and power even after hormone treatments.When male-bodied athletes compete in the female category, the hard-won space for women shrinks. Freedom’s shirt was a blunt statement of that core concern. Supporting single-sex sports categories does not require hatred toward anyone; it requires recognizing that fair competition depends on clear boundaries. The Sky’s response treated that basic assertion as intolerance and ejected the messenger.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom was just EJECTED from a WNBA game for wearing a shirt with the definition of “WOMAN” on it



You’re a freaking LEGEND, @EnesFreedom 🔥



ENES: “I just got kicked out of a @WNBA game for supporting WOMEN! Let that sink in, AMERICA!” pic.twitter.com/c0VUDvVbQO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 24, 2026

Meanwhile, athletes like Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham face intense public pushback simply for speaking plainly about protecting women’s sports. Defending female athletics aligns directly with the original purpose of Title IX. Turning criticism toward those who defend the category turns the law’s logic upside down.

The same pattern appears whenever advocates for women’s sports are labeled bigots while the physical differences making separate categories necessary are ignored. Male puberty produces lasting advantages in muscle mass, bone density, and cardiovascular capacity. Data from sports science show those advantages do not fully disappear with testosterone suppression. Ignoring that evidence does not create a level playing field; it disadvantages the very athletes Title IX was designed to protect.

🚨 JUST IN: Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom announces he’s FULL STEAM AHEAD to the 2027 WNBA Draft — unless and only unless they define “woman” using biology



KANTER FREEDOM: “If they add ‘biological’ next to the word female, I will drop everything immediately.”



“Until… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2026

Freedom has a right to express his view without facing a permanent ban from a public venue. The decision to exclude him elevates political sensitivity over biology and public expression. Women’s sports exist because sex differences matter. Pretending they do not erodes the opportunities women fought for decades to secure. WNBA fans who value equal opportunity under clear rules should recognize the stakes: Once the female category is opened to male-bodied competitors, competitive integrity is compromised.

The Sky’s action is not merely a private venue’s preference. It signals that public dissent on this issue will be punished, chilling open debate and pressuring female athletes into silence. Protecting sex-based categories is the practical application of the principle Title IX advanced: Women deserve a fair chance to compete against one another.

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The WNBA just declared that Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White are not eligible for the draft…..



I see a Civil Rights Violation Law Suit coming in the WNBA’s future…..@WNBA be ready, it’s coming!!!!



You don’t get to discriminate against the very same rules you are trying… pic.twitter.com/svN60xUDuv — American USMC Veteran ❤️🇺🇸 (@MarineF18ret) August 27, 2026

Freedom’s legal challenge will test whether venues can permanently exclude fans for expressing a viewpoint aligned with biological reality and federal law. Regardless of the outcome, the episode illustrates the cost of treating basic distinctions as hate. Women’s sports will remain strong only if the rules respect the physical differences that created the need for separate competition.

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