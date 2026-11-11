Bessent Has to Make Big Move Because of 'More Than Advanced' Threats From Iran

The Islamic Regime in Iran has been feeling the squeeze not only with a naval blockade, but also now by an effort to block any transportation of advanced weapons over land routes.

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On top of all that is Operation Economic Outcast, designed to further turn the economic screws on the mullahs. That's been hitting them hard as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his team try to cut off any of their avenues of support. The effort is particularly targeted at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). His efforts against the regime have made Bessent one of the administration officials that the regime most wants to harm, so you know he must be having an effect.

Now there's word about threats against Bessent's life, and how serious things were.

BREAKING: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved to a military base after Iranian threats against his life reached “more than an advanced stage,” a senior administration official tells Fox News Digital. The official says the threats prompted Bessent and his family to make the move. The Treasury Department confirms his relocation and says he will “not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats” as he leads efforts to isolate Iran financially through sanctions and trade restrictions. He’s not the only senior administration official moving into protected housing. See the latest developments: https://t.co/vLzAZgKfx0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 11, 2026

Bessent has now moved to a military base after Iranian threats against his life reached “more than an advanced stage,” a senior administration official tells Fox News Digital. The official says the threats prompted Bessent and his family to make the move. The Treasury Department confirms his relocation and says he will “not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats” as he leads efforts to isolate Iran financially through sanctions and trade restrictions.

There have been other officials threatened by Iran as well.

President Donald Trump himself faced a murder plot from Iran in 2024.

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