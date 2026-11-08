New 2028 Poll Has Bad News for Kamala - and Shows the Surprising Rise of Another Contender

Kamala Harris has generally been doing well in 2028 polls.

That's sort of quietly hilarious, as Republicans would love to have the Democrats put up Kamala again, as she's already shown what a horrible campaigner she is. Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Vice President JD Vance would slice her to ribbons in a debate if they were running.

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The Democrats truly have a horrible bench as well. However, in a new straw poll from the Crooked Con progressive convention this weekend, a new contender has arisen, with a huge number above the rest of the pack - at least among those progressives. And it's not California's Governor "Hair Gel," Gavin Newsom. It is Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who was just reelected to the Senate.

The Peach State Democrat topped the list of Democrats to win the 2028 nomination with 38% support, followed by “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at 17%, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 14%. All others were in the single digits: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker at 4%, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at 4%, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at 4%, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) at 3%, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at 3%, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 2.3%. Harris was barely on the list, nabbing a measly 0.6% support. There were about 1,000 votes in the Crooked Con straw poll. The 2024 Dem candidate came in 16th — tied with first-term Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

2028 straw poll at Crooked Con has Ossoff first, AOC 2nd, Buttigieg 3rd Also someone voted for Trump? https://t.co/uEJGyTE9oy — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) November 8, 2026

What I find pretty funny about those numbers is that the guys who have been posturing a lot lately, like Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), are below one percent, along with Kamala. So all their efforts have gotten them precisely nowhere. Indeed, it's exposed how awful they would be. It's hilarious that even President Donald Trump got a vote and tied Michelle Obama, and that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) only got two votes.

Ossoff had previously claimed - while he was running for the Senate - that he had no interest in a 2028 presidential run. So we'll have to see if he changes his mind, as they frequently do.

What's interesting is that he came out ahead of the often-touted socialist, Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14). That's despite professing not to be in alignment with some of the leftist desires, at least in an interview six years ago, where he said he was against Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and expanding the Supreme Court. Now that may be because he was running in Georgia, where he had to run more to the center. So we'll have to see if, ultimately, he runs or changes on any of those positions.

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That convention poll is a bit of an outlier compared to other polls, so it's not clear if it's a true reflection. We'll have to see as more rolls out in the future and to see if the election results have changed the orientation. But if that's a real view of what people are feeling about Kamala, she might have to rethink those thoughts about running again and turn her cackle in another direction, because finishing 16th and below one percent isn't going to do it for her.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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