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Watch: The 'Decoy Dan' Gambit Is Already Confusing Alaska Voters

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 02, 2026 5:50 PM
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Watch: The 'Decoy Dan' Gambit Is Already Confusing Alaska Voters
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

We've been reporting on the "Decoy Dan" scandal in regard to the Senate race in Alaska between Democrat nominee Mary Peltola and Republican incumbent Sen. Daniel S. Sullivan (R-AK)

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Except it isn't only them, and that's the problem. The scandal was that the Peltola campaign is alleged to have solicited Daniel J. Sullivan to run in an effort to confuse people and siphon votes away from the incumbent senator. Peltola denies that she knew about any such plan, although now she has also said she has "no idea" if anyone in her campaign was involved. 

If you look at the ballot, you can see the problem. 

Part of the problem is the incumbent Republican Sullivan is last. 

So if you look at Gerald Heikes as the Republican candidate first and you wanted to vote Republican, you might think he was the Republican nominee. If you just read till you see Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., you might confuse him with Daniel S. and not read all the way down.

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Now, hopefully, with all the attention on the matter and the listing of Daniel S. Sullivan as "incumbent" and Republican, that should help and make confusion less likely. 

But then you can still have problems, as the interview with this voter shows. 

He's not sure, and he doesn't remember seeing a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot. Which may mean he voted for the man he didn't intend to vote for while wanting to vote, as he said, for the "real" Dan Sullivan. That's exactly what the plan was about; this is why they went to all the effort, hoping it would sow enough confusion to siphon off people and cost the "real" Sullivan just enough votes. This shows at least some people are going to be confused. 

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In a close race, such confusion could make a difference. Then they also have ranked-choice voting, which adds another wrinkle and may take more time to figure out who the winner is as well. 

So hopefully Republicans turn out in force and independents are also sufficiently aggrieved by this alleged attempt to manipulate the vote, and they deliver a win to the "real" Daniel S. (for Senator) Sullivan. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | MARY PELTOLA | SENATE
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