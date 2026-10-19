Intriguing New Info on the Ilhan Omar DNA and Passport Questions

Things just keep heating up in the investigations into Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05).

Now there's more information about those reports about the DNA that was collected in the case and the passport that was seized.

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People familiar with the years-long criminal probe said the feds have made use of whistleblowers, government records and now obtained DNA in an effort to substantiate decade-old allegations that Omar — and possibly members of her family like her father — defrauded immigration authorities. One source said the DNA evidence was critical to proving an allegation that Omar married her brother when she wed Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009 because she was trying to help him get a green card — which never came to fruition.

Wow. That could be very interesting.

Sources who spoke to both the NY Post and Fox spoke about the DNA evidence, but pushed back against the reports that it was obtained through "dumpster diving." So we'll have to see what comes out as to how it was obtained.

There's even more, according to Fox's Bill Melugin.

BREAKING: The feds are in possession of Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) DNA and personal passport as part of the federal investigation into her US citizenship, colleague @davidspunt reports. It's unclear how her DNA was obtained, but sources tell David it was NOT from a trash can or dumpster. @FoxNews is told that reports of agents dumpster diving are incorrect. Additionally, David is told the feds have her personal passport as evidence. Her official passport (via her office) has not been retrieved, and authorities aren't concerned that she fled the country. They believe she in the U.S., and feel that if she were to flee the country, it would create problems for her down the line as her husband and family members are in the US. DHS and DOJ continue to decline comment to FOX on the investigation. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 19, 2026

The feds are in possession of Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) DNA and personal passport as part of the federal investigation into her US citizenship, colleague @davidspunt reports. It's unclear how her DNA was obtained, but sources tell David it was NOT from a trash can or dumpster. @FoxNews is told that reports of agents dumpster diving are incorrect. Additionally, David is told the feds have her personal passport as evidence. Her official passport (via her office) has not been retrieved, and authorities aren't concerned that she fled the country. They believe she in the U.S., and feel that if she were to flee the country, it would create problems for her down the line as her husband and family members are in the US. DHS and DOJ continue to decline comment to FOX on the investigation.

This also adds another dimension to the matter if the passport was seized as evidence - what that might show. That might pertain to the birthdate question.

Also, as to "personal" and "official" passport: A member of Congress can also have an "official passport"- something that's supposed to be for official government travel.

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But it's interesting that the DHS and DOJ "aren't concerned" about her fleeing the country. They probably know where she is.

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